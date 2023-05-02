Southampton forward Che Adams starting on the bench against Newcastle United was a confusing decision, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old hasn't exactly been prolific this season, but he's more of a goal threat than any of their current crop of players.

Southampton news - Che Adams

Adams signed for the Saints for a fee of £15m from Birmingham City, according to BBC, after netting an impressive number of goals in the Championship.

In his last season with the Midlands club, Adams scored 22 league goals and provided five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

It's not been as easy for Adams in the Premier League, with the Scotland international yet to hit double figures in a campaign for the south coast club.

Adams came off the bench against Bournemouth last week after recovering from an injury, bagging a late goal which was unfortunately ruled out for offside.

Considering he's scored more times than any other Saints striker this season, as per FBref, it was a bit of a surprise to see him named on the bench once again.

What has Jones said about Adams?

Jones has suggested that the decision not to play Adams from the start was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't understand why he wasn't starting the game. It's been a big problem all season. He's always seemed to me like a player you would think you can trust and if you gave him enough games and enough minutes, he would eventually deliver.

"The whole of the team could then bounce off of that and begin to grow in confidence. It hasn't happened.

"Maybe there are other issues that we're not aware of, but it does seem like one that has you scratching your head at times."

Should Adams have started against Newcastle?

Despite not being the most prolific, Adams is certainly a better option than the players Ruben Selles opted for against the Magpies.

Adam Armstrong was one of the players to play ahead of Adams, but the former Blackburn Rovers striker has scored just once in the Premier League this season, as per ESPN.

The other options Selles has at his disposal include Paul Onuachu, Theo Walcott, Sekou Mara, but they've scored just three times between them in England's top flight.

Of course, Adams is coming back from an injury, so it may have been a bit of a risk to start him, but the Saints are in a position where they need to play their best players.