Southampton announced their retained list earlier this year, confirming that they were in talks over a new deal for Che Adams, but Russell Martin has now spoken in public about the situation, claiming that the Scottish international has 'gone'.

Adams' contract was set to expire this summer, but with talks ongoing, his future has been unclear. With Southampton heading into the Premier League, Martin will be desperate to keep hold of as many players as possible who helped them gain promotion from the Championship.

Martin and Downes Drop Adams Bomb

The Southampton striker is 'gone'

On The Stomping Ground YouTube channel, Martin and new Southampton signing Flynn Downes were taking part in an interview, and when asked who was in charge of the music in the dressing room, they both confirmed that it was Adams. The Saints duo also suggest that Adams has now 'gone'. Firstly, Martin said...

"Che Adams did didn't he, but he's gone."

Downes later went on to say...

"Yeah he's gone, so I can't say Che."

Che Adams's Championship statistics (inc. play offs) - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 41 =8th Goals 16 2nd Assists 4 =4th Shots Per Game 2 4th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Match rating 6.82 9th

When publishing their retained list back in June, Southampton confirmed that both Adams and Alex McCarthy were both in talks over a new contract despite their current deals expiring this summer. Jake Vokins, Dynlel Simeu, Matt Carson, and Luke Pearce were all confirmed to be departing in the statement, so some of the Southampton supporters might have been hoping to see Adams eventually sign on the dotted line.

Adams contributed immensely to Southampton's promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, so losing him on a free transfer certainly wouldn't be ideal. Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara, Paul Onuachu, and Ross Stewart remain as options for Martin in attack, but none of them have proven themselves in England's top flight just yet.

Charly Alcaraz Hoping to Stay at Southampton

He joined Juventus on loan in January

During the January transfer window, Carlos Alcaraz joined Juventus on loan for the remainder of the 2023/2024 season. The Argentinian midfielder clearly wasn't in the plans of Martin, but the Serie A side haven't secured his signature on a permanent deal.

Alcaraz has now returned to the Saints, and according to The Athletic, the young star wants to stay with the club. As it stands, Southampton's stance is unclear, but the report does suggest that he is highly rated at St Mary's Stadium.

