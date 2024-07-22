Highlights Out-of-contract forward Che Adams has turned down an offer from Southampton.

Out-of-contract forward Che Adams has turned down a ‘competitive’ offer from Southampton, choosing instead to join Serie A Torino, according to Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 28-year-old has opted against signing a new contract with the Premier League returnees and favours a new challenge overseas, according to Taylor.

Adams had interest from several Premier League clubs, including Wolves, who offered him a long-term deal after reigniting their interest from last summer.

Adams is now in Turin to seal the free transfer to the Serie A side and is set to undergo a medical on Monday, the Mirror’s Taylor reports.

The centre-forward considered several options before making the decision to leave England for the first time in his footballing career and embrace a new challenge in Italy.

Adams now looks to partner last season’s Torino top goalscorer Duvan Zapata up front – the 32-year-old scored 12 goals across all competitions in the previous campaign.

Che Adams Set to Join Torino

Turned down Premier League interest

Taylor, writing for the Mirror, revealed that Adams is now in Italy to seal a free transfer to Torino this week:

'Che Adams is in Turin to seal a free transfer to Torino. The frontman is due to undergo a medical tomorrow. Southampton made the striker a competitive offer, but the Scotland international favoured a new challenge overseas amid Premier League interest.'

The 28-year-old - called "amazing" by Martin last season - looks set to end his five-year spell with Southampton, despite the club securing a Premier League return on their first attempt.

Adams had another strong campaign at St Mary’s last season, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists in 41 appearances.

The Scotland international had interest from the Premier League even last summer – Southampton reportedly turned down an £18million offer from Wolves to sign Adams on transfer deadline day.

Che Adams Southampton Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 40 15 4 FA Cup 4 2 2 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Adams now looks set to follow Scotland teammate Lewis Ferguson to Serie A – the Bologna midfield maestro has enjoyed an impressive season in Italy, helping the club finish fifth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever.

Torino, meanwhile, finished mid-table for a third consecutive season as they ended their campaign ninth and hired a new boss, Paolo Vanoli, on a two-year deal.

Southampton Eye Aaron Ramsdale

‘Weighing up’ move for Arsenal goalie

Southampton are ‘weighing up’ a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of their Premier League return, according to The Sun.

The Saints are expected to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer and could turn to an experienced name in Ramsdale, who struggled for playing time last season.

The 26-year-old featured in just 11 games under Mikel Arteta in the previous campaign as David Raya took his starting spot between the posts.

Ramsdale could now replace Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu in goal – the 22-year-old suffered a long-term injury earlier this year and is only expected to return in 2025.

