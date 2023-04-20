FIFA 23 is deep into its yearly cycle and an abundance of cards suiting all budgets have been released in Ultimate Team.

Each FUT promo has included expensive meta players, but bargain options have often arrived alongside them.

We will outline our top 13 cheap promo cards released in Ultimate Team this year that would suit players that are on a tight budget. From 13 to 1, let's find out who the ultimate bargain bucket option in FIFA 23 is.

Read More: Top 10 Icons In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

13 Fikayo Tomori (TOTW)

Fikayo Tomori has received a number of promo cards for FIFA 23. Typically, he is an incredibly effective defender with exceptional pace and physicality. His 88 defending stat shows that, technically, he is a solid defender too. His 86-rated in-form card costs under 50,000 coins, which is a bargain figure for one of the most overpowered defenders in FUT this year. He also provides strong chemistry links to other meta players such as Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez.

12 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (TOTW - 89)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has received two in-form cards for his stellar efforts for high-flying Napoli this season. In FUT, he offers a cheap alternative to his icon compatriot in the game Gianluca Zambrotta. He has a solid 84 defending stats accompanied by 88 physical, making him an incredible defensive player. The Italian's blistering pace and respectable dribbling stats make him a viable offensive asset too.

11 Denis Bouanga (TOTW - 87)

TOTW24 brought many low-cost but effective cards to the game. Denis Bouanga is one of them. The Gabonese forward provides a strong chemistry link to End of an Era Gareth Bale, he could be an excellent option for anyone who completed the Welsh legends squad building challenge. He is overall an extremely well-rounded attacking option - 96 pace, 88 dribbling and shooting, and the outside foot shot trait - Bouanga well and truly has it all at a rough cost of just 20,000 coins.

10 Jerzy Dudek (Trophy Titans Hero)

There are many overpowering goalkeepers in FIFA, but the greatest options usually come at an expensive cost. Edwin van der Sar is, for many, the leading goalkeeper in the game, but did you know there's another legendary goalkeeper that is much more affordable between the sticks? Dudek's base hero card performed incredibly well in Ultimate Team, but the release of his Trophy Titans card has given him a further upgrade. His stats are impressive, including his 93 reflexes, but he far outperforms them in reality. The Liverpool legend is possibly the best budget goalkeeper available in FIFA 23.

9 Stephan El Shaarawy (FUT Birthday)

Stephan El Shaarawy is somewhat of a legend of FUT. He has had numerous incredible cards over the years. However, this year players may not have realised that he has received an exceptional card yet again. During the FUT Birthday promo, he was given a boosted card with stats such as 94 pace and 90 dribbling. The Italian, of course, has his typical five-star skill moves, which are always useful. Priced at around 60,000 Coins he is a cost-effective option for players looking for a silky attacker to add to their team.

8 Ricardo Carvalho (World Cup Hero)

LONDON - APRIL 07: Ricardo Carvalho of Chelsea celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premiership match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on April 7, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

FIFA 23's World Cup promo saw the release of a number of boosted Hero cards. Many of the cards were way ahead of the power curve at the time of release and were out of reach for many players. However, now prices have fallen and a number of the cards have become budget options. In terms of defenders from the promo, Lucio was always the most popular option, but Ricardo Carvalho provides an excellent alternative. Carvalho is probably the best centre-back available at under 100,000 coins. He boasts an 80 pace stat and 92 defending - you will struggle to find a more reliable performer at a similar price range.

7 Georges Mikautadze (TOTW)

Many of the top strikers on Ultimate Team are incredibly expensive, but did you know you can acquire a prolific in-form forward that sells for just above his discard price? Georges Mikautadze is a complete forward on FIFA 23. He has standout stats like 93 pace, 99 agility and 83 strength, meaning he is a handful for defenders. The Georgian's 87 finishing means he can often finish the chances he is presented with. At a price of around 10,000 coins, it is likely impossible to find a more dangerous player in FUT. The forward can also provide a vital chemistry link to Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has earned a number of exciting promo cards this year.

6 Stephy Mavididi (TOTW)

Stephy Mavididi is in many ways a cheaper version of Saeed Al Owairan. He has a pace stat in the mid-90s which is accompanied by well-rounded dribbling and shooting stats. Similarly to the Saudi Arabian, he could benefit from a chemistry style to boost his passing stats. However, he is physically strong and has a four-star weak foot and skill moves. The Montpellier winger is excellent at beating his man down the line. In terms of chemistry links, you never know when an Englishman from the Ligue 1 could be useful. Mavididi costs below 40,000 coins and could make a great starter or substitute option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Read More: FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: How To Get Rid Of Red Card

5 Kaoru Mitoma (FUT Birthday)

The Brighton and Hove Albion star featured in the FUT Fantasy promo. Many players were released that could receive upgrades based on their real-life team and individual performances. Mitoma was initially an 87-rated left-winger card, but he has received three subsequent upgrades which have earned him a 90 rating in Ultimate Team. With 96 pace and 93 dribbling, he is a nightmare for opposition defenders. His versatility following the upgrades is remarkable. His 90 finishing stat means that he could be deployed as a striker in-game, but he has 72 defending meaning he could perform well as a central midfielder with a focus on attacking. Whether you start the Japanese star from the offset or bring him on as a substitute, he is bound to inflict damage on your opponent with his varied skill set.

4 Marcos Acuna (TOTW - 90)

Marcus Acuna was given a second in-form card in the 24th edition of the FUT TOTW. The world cup winner has excellent stats that would suit a switch to midfield in-game. With 85 defending and 92 physical he is an incredible ball-winner - his high agility and balance stats further aid his abilities out of possession. He also has pace in the high 80s and an impressive 89 long-shot stat, making him the complete box-to-box midfielder. There are not many similar options to the Sevilla star that do not involve breaking the bank - at less than 50,000 coins Acuna is one of the most cost-effective players in the game.

3 Joe Cole (Trophy Titans Hero)

The trophy titans promo brought many low-budget Icons and Heroes to Ultimate Team. Joe Cole is a standout from the players released, both in terms of quality and price. He costs less than 70,000 coins and offers strong chemistry links to all Premier League players. His 93 dribbling and 89 passing make him an ideal play-making option. Cole also boasts 89 finishing and the outside foot shot trait. He is well-capable in both creating and finishing chances regularly. The price of Cole is remarkable considering he is a genuine top-level player in terms of his stats.

2 Philipp Lahm (Trophy Titans)

Philipp Lahm was one of a number of icons that were given two new versions in the FUT trophy titans promo. His 93-rated card is not particularly inexpensive, yet his lower-rated 92 card is an extremely affordable option. He has an 88 stat in pace, dribbling and passing which makes him an excellent attacking asset, whether he is deployed at fullback or moved to midfield. His 91 defending means he is an elite fullback at a cost of fewer than 100,000 coins. He is one of the more expensive options on the list, but he is certainly worth the cost in FIFA 23. Lahm is one of the best cheap icons in the game.

1 Park Ji-Sung (World Cup Hero)

Another Ultimate Team World Cup Hero makes the cut in Park Ji Sung. He is another player that was expensive at the time of release but has gradually become a budget-friendly option. The South Korean can be purchased for around 40,000 coins and is a complete midfielder that has a particular knack for winning back possession. He is an extremely effective midfield option at an incredibly tempting price - his high attacking and defensive work rates mean he covers every blade of grass in FIFA 23.

There are many affordable promo cards in FUT this year. Some have rarely been used ever since they were released and others have simply faded in popularity. Here we have discussed our top 13 budget-friendly options in FIFA 23. But there are surely many more if you are willing to dig deep and think outside the box when building your Ultimate Team squads.