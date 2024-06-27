Highlights Chris Jones has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for nine years now, and has been incredible during that time.

Jones held out last summer, and still turned in an impressive season once he came back to the team.

After that, Jones joked with Andy Reid that she should get some extra days off this summer, and skip training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row and are going for a third, and the vibes are running high within the franchise. Why wouldn't they be? Their stellar playoff run in 2023 quieted a lot of naysayers, and the team looks poised to run it back in 2024.

A big part of the reason for the Chiefs' sustained success, especially last season, has been some of their difference-makers on defense, specifically defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones has been a stalwart, and somebody Kansas City has been able to count on whenever they've needed him.

He's getting a little older nowadays, he turns 30 the day before Independence Day, and had a couple of jokes for his head coach, Andy Reid (via: Kansas City Star):

Listen man, I’ve already been talking to Andy about, ‘Let me skip out on training camp. I’m a little older, right?... I can feel it. I can feel when we have a day on training camp. Give me like two days off and one day on then, and we maybe can work something out, you know?

Jones is now entering his ninth season with the Chiefs. If anybody on that roster has earned the right to get some days off, Jones has to be pretty high on that list. He tried to take advantage of that, but we'll see if it pays off for him.

Related Kansas City Chiefs Team With Hallmark on New Movie The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the NFL's most popular teams and now the franchise is set to be featured in a new Hallmark movie.

Jones Has Earned Some Days Off By Now

On a serious note, as he gets older, Jones will have to take it easier on his body

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs drafted Jones in the second round in 2016, and he's been with the franchise ever since. Turns out, there's a reason Kansas City has kept him around so long. During his eight-year career, Jones has been nothing short of stellar.

Chris Jones DT Ranks in 2023 Stat Jones Rank Sacks 10.5 2nd Tackles for Loss 13 4th QB Hits 29 2nd *Regular Season Only

He's made the Pro Bowl in each of the past five years, and has attached five All-Pro nods to his resume in the last six years. Jones' 10.5 sacks in 2023 marked the third time in his career he's hit double digits, and he also stacked on 13 tackles for a loss and 29 QB hits as well.

Skipping some time in the summer isn't something that's especially new to Jones, either. During last offseason, he held-out for training camp, the preseason, and even the first regular season game. Finally, in September, he was given a one-year deal worth nearly $20 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since he was drafted in 2016, Chris Jones has racked up 75.5 sacks, which is second among DT's during that span, behind only future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

His lack of time with the team before the season didn't seem to hold him back in the slightest. Jones was able to put together one of the best campaigns of his entire career, and was crucial during the team's run to the Super Bowl.

Jones was rewarded with a massive contract extension after the season ended, meaning the two sides won't have to worry about another holdout for a few years, if ever. After performing well with some added rest last season, Jones gave an idea of what he'd like to do in terms of his training schedule:

If I’m able to do a day on, a day off, or a day on and a half a day (off), I can do that... I think it’s pretty fun.

When asked about Reid's response to his request, Jones had another funny response:

He just looked at me, so the conversation is still ongoing.

Jones and the Chiefs are in a good spot now. He's performing like he's still in the prime of his career, and has been a major factor in the Chiefs' two-peat. We'll see if Jones' request ends up being granted.

Source: The Kansas City Star

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise