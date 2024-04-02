Highlights Chelsea have confirmed Alfie Gilchrist has signed a new deal at the club.

Gilchrist detailed his excitement about a contract extension at Stamford Bridge and aims to keep improving.

The academy starlet has already made his way into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team squad in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

Chelsea starlet Alfie Gilchrist has signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge to prolong his Blues career and keep the flow of talent coming through Cobham going after breaking into the first-team this season.

Gilchrist, who turned 20 in November, joined boyhood club Chelsea as an 11-year-old after being on the books at QPR, and after captaining the under-15 side, he hasn't looked back since by progressing through the youth ranks and making his senior debut. A centre-back by trade, Gilchrist made his debut earlier this season when coming onto the pitch against Crystal Palace in a 2-1 win over the Eagles just before Christmas, and that has been expedited since with 12 first-team appearances to his name.

It can be tough for a youth player to find his way into a first-team side of Chelsea's stature, especially with the amount of money that Chelsea have spent on transfers in recent years under Todd Boehly's guidance - but Gilchrist has managed to do so and he is clearly feeling the benefits by stating he is only going to improve from here.

Alfie Gilchrist's Contract Extension at Chelsea

The academy graduate was delighted to put pen to paper on a new deal

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Gilchrist was over the moon with signing on for another year with his boyhood club and that the best was yet to come.

He said: "Signing this contract at Chelsea is a massive achievement for me and my family. It was a no-brainer and every time I’ve signed a contract here it has felt nicer and nicer. But now I want to keep on pushing on and keep improving."

And Gilchrist furthered this with a video on Chelsea's official Twitter page, adding: "As I was growing up, Chelsea meant a lot to me and my family. It was a big part of our lives. Coming to Stamford Bridge as a young supporter, every time I used to go there, I loved it so much. It used to motivate me to want to be on the pitch one day.

"When I went over the road to train with the first team for the first time, that was the moment I realised the level that you need to be at. I knew I wasn't quite ready because I was young but I could see where I needed to get to. That's what helped me push on."

"Standing on the touchline against Palace, adrenaline was kicking in, my mouth was dry - I just wanted to get on there and make an impact, and I feel that's what I did."

Where Alfiie Gilchrist Fits Into Mauricio Pochettino's Plans

The defender has a lot of competition at Stamford Bridge

It won't be an easy route going forward for Gilchrist. Current stars in the centre of the defence include Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, whilst the injured trio of Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana are all expected to slot into the first-team reckoning upon their returns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alfie Gilchrist has featured in four of Chelsea's league wins this season - playing 18 minutes in all, despite the Blues only winning 11 all season.

Injuries have certainly helped Gilchrist's cause, but he is also a young player who has done well every time he's come onto the Stamford Bridge turf for the Blues; and if he impresses from now until the end of the season, it will be by far his biggest pre-season to date as he looks to impress.

Pochettino has already spoken in glowing terms about the 20-year-old in the 2023/2024 Premier League season, stating back in January after his side's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa, that Gilchrist was "really good" after coming into the team at short notice.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 02-04-24.