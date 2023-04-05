Darwin Nunez may not have had an Erling Haaland-esque impact since joining Liverpool, but he's certainly loved by their supporters.

The Uruguayan started Liverpool's game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and while Jurgen Klopp's side could only muster a point on the road, Nunez still took time to thank the away fans after the match.

As he walked over to address the Liverpool contingent at the stadium, supporters began chanting Nunez's name, but there was one young boy in particular who was singing the forward's praises more than anyone else.

Nunez's gesture to young boy on his birthday

Indeed, one fan was spotted in the stands holding a sign, which read: "Nunez, I love you more than my dad. It's my birthday, can I have your shirt please?"

While these types of requests are commonplace among football supporters, Nunez clearly appreciated the message and went straight over to the boy in question.

Without hesitation, he walked up to the fan, gave him a thumbs up, and handed over his match-worn shirt.

It was a truly heartwarming moment and the young supporter was so visibly emotional, he started crying with happiness.

In the end, he even had to be consoled by who we assume must have been a family member.

Well played, Darwin. Well played.

Check out the wholesome clip below;

VIDEO: Darwin Nunez gives young fan his shirt

Liverpool hang on to claim point

Klopp's side have been far from their best this season and they produced another underwhelming performance at Stamford Bridge.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold benched, Liverpool created little in front of goal and were lucky to hold on for a draw.

Indeed, Chelsea missed a string of chances and had a goal from Kai Havertz ruled out for handball.

The result means Liverpool drop to eighth in the Premier League table, while Chelsea stay 11th.

Given Klopp's team have just 10 league matches remaining, their chances of securing European football are dwindling.

Nunez' form this season

Since joining Liverpool, Nunez has scored 14 goals in 35 games.

Though this is by no means a shocking return for a striker adapting to life in English football, the Uruguayan has become prone to missing big chances.

What's more, Haaland was signed by Manchester City during the same window last summer and has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

That being said, the majority of Liverpool fans can clearly still see a top player in Nunez and appreciate how hard he works for the team.

He might not have had it all his own way this season, but next year could be a different story if he finds his finishing boots.