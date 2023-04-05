Chelsea and Liverpool's latest encounter was anything but a classic.

Last season, the two giants of the English game contested the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

Both matches finished 0-0 after extra-time, with Liverpool winning each on penalties.

While there were no goals from open play, the standard of football was pretty high.

But at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, quality levels were nowhere the 'elite' end of the spectrum.

In truth, it was a horrendous game to watch. Chelsea had chances to win the match and failed to take any of them - a problem they desperately need to fix.

As for Liverpool, they fought hard for a point, but looked a pale shadow of the all-conquering unit from last season.

Jurgen Klopp's much-changed side barely laid a glove on Chelsea and constantly gave the ball away.

The Blues weren't exactly tidy in possession either, particularly towards the end of proceedings.

In fact, the 90th minute of the match was like something you'd see at Sunday League level.

Footage of the abysmal football contested between Chelsea and Liverpool has done the rounds on social media.

Check out the video clip...

Video: The 90th minute of Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool was absolutely awful

Wow.

The ball hadn't been replaced with a hot potato, in case you were wondering, just neither side appeared keen to keep ahold of it.

James Milner's attempted pass to Mohamed Salah right at the end of the clip summed it all up, a dreadful advertisement for the Premier League.

If Liverpool play with the same lack of quality, composure and conviction against Arsenal on Sunday, they will be defeated - and maybe even thrashed.

What did Klopp say after Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool?

Like the rest of us, Klopp was not impressed with the action at Stamford Bridge, referencing the two finals from last season - like we did - in his post-match press conference.

"This was not the most spectacular 0-0 I ever saw," the Liverpool boss said. "I saw two of them – Liverpool v Chelsea – last year, the two finals, [they were] absolutely insane.

"Very similar teams I would say, but completely different football because of a different level of confidence for both teams. This was the fight we have to show tonight, this was the way we have to start our development again.

"We cannot now hope – because we did a couple of things that were absolutely not like they should have been – that we fixed it overnight. I decided to make six changes, that always against a good football team can be a problem.

"Three of them in the last line as well, which is obviously a real challenge for the players and we could see in the first few minutes they went direct, playing behind the last line, [and] we had a few problems there.

"Apart from that, they had their chances after we lost balls in moments where you just cannot lose balls. It's now a problem we keep a little bit, that's not good, but the recovery after that, the desire to sort the situation, I liked.

"Nil-nil, not the most spectacular one but a step for us. A little step, but a step in the right direction."