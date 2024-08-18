Highlights Erling Haaland's early goal sparked excitement in an otherwise tepid game for Manchester City and Mateo Kovacic killed the tie off.

Chelsea weren't at their best in the game, but Enzo Maresca's team remained in the fight until the near end.

Bernardo Silva's skillful assist and overall performance earned him the Man of the Match title.

Manchester City began life in the new Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Chelsea - but it wasn't all plain sailing as a lack of clear-cut chances and some fine stops from Ederson saw them squeeze a win over the line at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon thanks to Erling Haaland's chip and Mateo Kovacic's wonder goal.

An end-to-end start didn't really result in many crosses, with poor crossing from both sides and wayward shots getting the opening of the match off to a nervy start - but that soon burst into life just after a quarter of an hour when Haaland did what Haaland does best by opening the scoring. Bernardo Silva deftly swept the ball into his feet from a drilled Jeremy Doku pass and with four touches, Haaland shrugged Marc Cucurella off the ball with ease before dinking the ball over Robert Sanchez to open his account for the season.

Chances grew on; Nicolas Jackson thought he had equalised but he was ruled offside after Ederson spilled Cole Palmer's venemous effort, whilst Doku and Silva both had chances thwarted by Sanchez with the game remaining tight. Haaland then had a great strike beaten away by the Spaniard at the start of the second half, and Chelsea - despite being second best - were still in the game.

Pedro Neto then almost had the dream start as a low cross looked destined for him to smash home, with Rico Lewis just averting the danger, before Jackson was kept out at point-blank range by Ederson with time ticking. Lewis then thought he'd scored after a mix-up in the box, but that was adjudged to be a foul from Haaland on Levi Colwill. Chelsea laboured away in a bid to steal a point at the Bridge, but City stood strong and their winning start to the season was confirmed when Kovacic fired home from the edge of the area to seal the points.

Chelsea Statistics Man City 2 Shots on target 5 3 Shots off target 3 47 Possession (%) 53 1 Yellow cards 1 4 Corners 3 12 Fouls 9

Match Highlights

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Wasn't helped much with Haaland's goal but he could have come out a tad quicker. A great save from Doku's long-range effort midway through the first half and a superb save with his feet from Silva's drilled effort saw him thwart the champions. A tough day at the office handled well.

Malo Gusto - 7/10

One of Chelsea's only strong performers. Reece James' injury would usually be met with disdain from supporters but the young Frenchman has performed well enough to put the captain on the back of Chelsea minds for now. Great going forward and technically astute.

Wesley Fofana - 7/10

Injury layoffs have not been kind to the French star since his multi-million pound move from Leicester City, but Fofana has plodded along and it is clear to see that the former Fox is one of Chelsea's first-choice defenders. It was one of toughest home games for him to ease into on paper, but he impressed.

Levi Colwill - 6/10

Generally dealt with Haaland's threat well and was fouled by the Norwegian before Lewis slammed home the second, which was ultimately ruled out. He's another player who has returned after injury and this could be the season for him to finally become a top Premier League player after glimpses.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Did well in his duels against Doku but he was found lacking for the goal. In Cucurella's defence, he has improved vastly over the past six months after a lacklustre start to life in a blue shirt, but it's those fine margins that determine winners and competing sides.

Romeo Lavia - 7/10

An impressive outing against his former club. Tidy on the ball and a rock off it, the Belgian was combative today and looks an inspired addition to the middle of the park. He will give food for thought ahead of the new campaign and a 100% pass completion rate in the first half showed his quality.

Moises Caicedo - 6/10

Caicedo can be superb at times but he was slightly frantic today and that didn't suit Chelsea's game plan today. Partner Lavia was composed and patient in his play but the Ecuadorian kept trying the spectacular pass and it didn't totally pay off. A tough game for him but there were promising signs.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

Couldn't quite get into the game with City's defence and midfield closing him down with serious integrity. Their star man last season and he no doubt will be further on into the season but wasn't his game today. Still produced some smart flicks in a bid to create something.

Enzo Fernandez - 5/10

Really isn't suited to the No. 10 role and you do start to question why he wasn't played further back with Nkunku in behind and a natural winger holding the flanks. Lavia's good performance could give Maresca headaches going forward.

Christopher Nkunku - 7/10

Chelsea's most dangerous attacker by far. The Frenchman struggled with injuries last season and it's great to see him back on the pitch - but he just couldn't quite grab that final finish. He'll be crucial over the course of the season.

Nicolas Jackson - 5/10

Just when you need urgency in the final third on the counter, Jackson was slowing the play down and his performance against the champions did hinder the Blues. Another striker has been on their shortlist all summer, and whether Joao Felix's arrival will solve that is another question. But he wasn't at the required level today and that could ring alarm bells despite his offside goal.

SUB - Pedro Neto - 6/10

Almost a perfect introduction as he could have scored with his first touch before Rico Lewis just nicked the ball behind for a corner when he was lurking. Another hugely expensive outlay from the Blues and he will have vast attention given Raheem Sterling missed out on the matchday squad in his place.

SUB - Marc Guiu - 4/10

The youngster was introduced just after the hour but he didn't have much of a sniff.

SUB - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 4/10

The summer signing made his competitive bow for the Blues but couldn't produce anything killer under his old boss Maresca, who he impressed alongside at Leicester City.

SUB - Renato Veiga - 3/10

Introduced late on for Cucurella but didn't have time to influence before Kovacic's goal.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Got away with one when he spilled Palmer's effort into Jackson's path, only for the Senegalese striker to have been offside when stroking home the rebound. Links to Saudi Arabia have subsided and his full focus will be on recording a record-breaking fifth title in a row.

Rico Lewis - 7/10

Tidy in possession and is surely going to be City's long-term replacement for Kyle Walker. He's at the stage of his career now where his inclusion isn't met with doubts over whether he's too inexperienced - not that it has been much anyway - and he could even maintain his spot as first-choice if his form continues.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias has been one of City's best, and most underrated signings in recent years and the leader at the back is a huge reason for the foundation of their success. Another measured performance today.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Didn't have much to do but he was solid when called upon for the Cityzens. Keen to put his penalty mistake against England behind him and his winning penalty last week alongside today's performance will give him confidence.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Heroic defending as ever from the Croatia star to block a superb cross at 0-0. He has moulded superbly into the inverted left-back slot throughout the past year and is a key part of City's squad. Looks to be well worth his price tag.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Filled in really well for Rodri with the Spaniard out of action and his goal summed up his superb performance. Kalvin Phillips has tried and failed to fill in for City's metronome, but Kovacic has really impressed whenever he's been tasked with sitting in behind the defence. Some neat tackling in turnover scenarios and strong line-breaking passes meant he did extremely well in transition, and that late long-range strike showed he has it all in his locker.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Scored a vital equaliser against Manchester United last weekend at Wembley and his influence began as he left it with a deft touch for Haaland's opener. The diminutive midfielder is so effective in the half spaces and if he had left over the past few years with links to Barcelona, City certainly would have felt his absence. One of the best to watch in the league.

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Started erratically with some poor crossing and shooting but his drilled ball into Bernardo Silva's feet for the opener was crisp. He is so raw and still has work to do as such an un-Guardiola-like winger, but that livewire persona can throw teams off.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6/10

Tested Chelsea's defence with some neat link-up play but wasn't at his creative best against his former side. The Belgian is arguably the best ever attacking midfielder in Premier League history and despite his age, much is still expected of him. Not his best day but not his worst by any means.

Savinho - 6/10

Decent - if not spectacular - introduction to life in England for the Brazilian. Obviously not going to light the Premier League up straight away with Phil Foden set to come into that right-sided space, but he showed he can at least compete for a starting spot with some smart dribbling.

Erling Haaland - 8/10

Back with a bang. He had no decent service in the opening 15 minutes but give him a sniff of a chance and he will take it. Used his body perfectly for the opener before his cute little dink over Sanchez and was unlucky not to have a second with a thunder-kissed effort at the start of the second period.

SUB - Phil Foden - 6/10

As expected, the England star began on the bench with a lack of minutes behind him but Savinho's injury forced him into early action. Took a while to settle into the pace of the game but didn't do badly, per se.

Man of the Match

Bernardo Silva

This was such a close call between Silva and Kovacic, but City's little magician was outstanding yet again - and his moments of magic are key for the reigning four-time champions in providing the little margins for success.

A deft flick to Haaland to break the deadlock was a pass that many wouldn't have seen, and his work-rate off the ball alongside his daring nature on it make a superb player that any manager would dream of having in their ranks.

With Foden getting up to speed and De Bruyne faltering slightly on the day, his inclusion is paramount at this stage of the season and he helped City to a huge three points where you feel many other teams will drop the ball.