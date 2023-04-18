Chelsea are out of the UEFA Champions League.

And given their current position in the Premier League table (11th), the Blues won't be playing in the competition until at least 2024.

The Blues went into the second leg of their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening 2-0 down.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio secured a fairly comfortable victory for Los Blancos on home soil last week.

So the onus was on Chelsea ro rediscover some attacking mojo at Stamford Bridge - and unsurprisingly, they failed to do so.

Instead, it was Real Madrid who rippled the back of the net in west London, twice to be exact.

Rodrygo Goes scored both goals to book the Spanish side's place in yet another Champions League semi-final, where they will play either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

Video: Rodrygo's second goal vs Chelsea

That assist from Fede Valverde was pretty darn special, wasn't it?

Felix had moment to forget after coming off the bench

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard named a very pragmatic starting XI, with Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz the two main attackers.

But in the second half, the Blues' array of offensive-minded players on the bench were called upon - including Joao Felix.

The Portuguese has flattered to deceive during his time on loan at Chelsea, and he didn't exactly cover himself in glory after entering the fray against Real Madrid.

In fact, shortly after he came on, Felix pretty much summed up his struggles in one moment.

The former Benfica man went on a mazy run from deep inside his own half, leaving a few opposing players trailing in his wake.

However, when it came to playing a simple pass into N'Golo Kante's path to keep the counterattack flowing, Felix could not complete the task.

Instead, he allowed Eduardo Camavinga to make a crucial interception...

Video: The moment Felix summed up Chelsea struggles vs Real Madrid

You've just got to do better there, Joao, especially when the hard part has been pulled off in such stylish fashion.

Here's how some fans have reacted on social media...

Fan reaction to Felix moment

5 Images

Close

So, the question that has to be asked is; should Chelsea make Felix's move permanent in the summer?

Well, given the 23-year-old has not improved the team, scored only two goals and didn't start in the most important game of the season, it's probably best if the club don't.

Not to mention Felix would cost north of £80 million...