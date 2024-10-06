Chelsea were left frustrated in a 1-1 stalemate against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Chris Wood broke the deadlock shortly after halftime, netting with his first touch in the box. Just eight minutes later, the relentless Noni Madueke fired home the equalizer. Despite Forest going down to 10 men after James Ward-Prowse delayed the restart, Enzo Maresca’s side couldn’t capitalize on their numerical advantage.

The first half was uncharacteristically subdued for Chelsea, with Cole Palmer nearly breaking the deadlock, striking the post after a slick assist from Noni Madueke. Forest’s best moment came from Murillo's thunderous shot, but Robert Sanchez was equal to it. All in all, Stamford Bridge was left wanting for action in the opening 45 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nottingham Forest have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in five of their seven games so far. Only Liverpool (seven) and Arsenal (six) have done this more often in the Premier League this season.

The second half burst into life as Chris Wood scored with his first touch in the box, after Nikola Milenkovic headed James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick into the six-yard area. However, Forest’s lead lasted only eight minutes before the ever-dangerous Noni Madueke found space to drill the ball through a crowd of defenders, leveling the score.

As the half wore on, though, the game fell back into its dull manner. Although James Ward-Prowse was sent off late into the afternoon, it did very little to change the outcome of the game, as Forest dug their heels in and earned an unexpected - yet very much valuable - point on the road. It leaves the hosts fourth and Forest in ninth.

Chelsea Statistics Nottingham Forest 8 Shots on target 8 3 Shots off target 3 67 Possession (%) 33 6 Yellow Cards 2 0 Red Cards 1 11 Corners 1 12 Fouls 11

Match Highlights

Full highlights to follow...

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Couldn't be faulted for Wood's opener, and was alive to the danger on countless occasions to ensure Forest didn't score more than once during their second half period of dominance.

RB - Malo Gusto - 6/10

In a world where Trent Alexander-Arnold exists, it's quite often difficult to make a name for yourself as an attacking full-back. However, Malo Gusto stepped up admirably once again in Reece James' absence on Sunday. He was a constant threat, frequently drifting from his usual position to operate almost like an inside forward, keeping defenders on high alert throughout the match. He wasn't too defensively tight in the latter periods.

CB - Wesley Fofana - 6/10

Was beaten to the header that led to Wood's opener, although he was defensively sound elsewhere.

CB - Levi Colwill - 7/10

Commanding both in and out of defense, the Chelsea youth graduate standout has truly hit his stride since being given first-team opportunities. His remarkable ability to keep the defensive line focused and organized was nothing short of admirable, as he was the standout Chelsea defender.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 5.5/10

When he kept things simple, Cucurella was decent. However, he failed to complete any crosses or long balls, and so otherwise, it was a pretty disappointing performance overall.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Won all his tackles and aerial duels up until halftime, and those statistics alone are enough to paint a decent picture of how well the Premier League's most expensive player performed on Sunday afternoon.

CM - Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

The Argentine midfielder bossed the centre of the park at times, helping Chelsea to establish an authority over their opponents.

RW - Noni Madueke - 8.5/10

Of the first four shots on goal, Madueke was involved in three, proving to be a constant threat. He kept the forest defence on their toes throughout the afternoon and was rewarded when he rifled the equaliser in through a crowd of defenders at the start of the second half.

CAM - Cole Palmer - 7.5/10

The real question wasn’t whether Palmer would perform well against Forest, but rather how the opposition would attempt to curtail his impact. Once again, he emerged as the Blues' most vital creative force. Hit the post right at the end of the first-half, before assisting Madueke on the other side of the break.

LW - Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho's redemption story since leaving Manchester United in his tracks is nothing short of remarkable. He looks at home at Chelsea, and he was once again decent at the weekend. However, he didn';t have it all his own way against Aina.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

Missed a big chance and was relatively quiet throughout, taking just 29 touches in 81 minutes before being called to the bench.

Sub - Christopher Nkunku - 5.5/10

Missed a big chance in the nine minutes he played, and otherwise did very little to help the Blues find a winner.

Sub - Pedro Neto - 6/10

Got stuck in with the action, but picked up a yellow card for his efforts - which, again, as a pattern emerges, did very little to alter the scoreline.

Sub - Mykhailo Mudryk - N/A

Came on with just a minute left.

Sub - Joao Felix - 6.5/10

Created the big chance that Nkunku missed and looked good value to change things.

Sub - Tosin Adarabioyo - N/A

Came on too late to affect the score.

Nottingham Forest Player Ratings

GK - Matz Sels - 7.5/10

Sels made a couple of key interventions in the first period, palming away Madueke's cross before dealing with Fernandez's swivel and shot to keep his clean sheet intact before halftime. In the second-half, he made a wonderful double save to keep the sides level.

RB - Ola Aina - 7/10

Ola Aina maintained his solid early-season form against Chelsea, showcasing his workhorse mentality on the right flank. He was effective in attack and held his own when faced with Jadon Sancho's elusive movement.

CB - Nikola Milenkovic - 7.5/10

He did everything that was needed of him, shutting up shop against the Blues, and then assisted the opener when he was first to get his head on Ward-Prowse's setpiece.

CB - Murillo - 7.5/10

As well as being defensively solid - exactly what the doctor ordered against a Chelsea side that lead the goalscoring charts - Murillo proved to be a valuable asset when in transition yet again. In the first-half, he completed all his dribbles, and then unleashed a powerful shot on target that Sanchez did well to keep out.

LB - Alex Moreno - 7/10

Did his best up against Madueke. With the amount of times he had to deal with his opposite number, it's impressive he was able to keep the goalscorer to just one appearance on the scoresheet.

CM - Ryan Yates - 7/10

Yates really came into his own in the second-half. He was crucial to Forest getting a foothold in the tie, with his relentless running paying dividends as, at one point, everything he did seemed to work wonders.

CM - James Ward-Prowse - 5/10

Despite proving effective in dead-ball situations again, as his free-kick led to the opener, Ward-Prowse made a real meal of his midfield duties. He picked up two yellow cards and was sent for an early shower for his troubles.

RW - Elliot Anderson - 6/10

'Okay.' And that's pretty much all that could be said about the midfielder-turned-winger before he was the first to be subbed off with 20 minutes to go.

CAM - Morgan Gibbs-White - 5.5/10

The recent England call-up was atypically quiet. Usually central to his team's attacking fortunes, Forest struggled in the central space, and Gibbs-White's ineffectiveness was a testament to how well Caicedo and Fernandez muzzled him. He was hooked off in the 76th minute.

LW - Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.5/10

At times, he was at his best, on the ball driving towards the Chelsea defence. But on the face of it all, he proved to not be very impactful on the odd occasion he did try doing what he knows best.

ST - Chris Wood - 7/10

It wasn't until the waning moments of the first half that Wood managed to contribute more than just a simple pass, underscoring how quiet the New Zealand international had been throughout the first-half. However, he opened the scoring in the second period with his first touch in the Chelsea box, tapping in from close range.

Sub - Jota Silva - 6.5/10

Was brought on too late to make much of a difference, but was a welcome addition, nonetheless. He completed each of his two dribble attempts successfully, and then matched this statistic with long balls.

Sub - Nicolas Dominguez - 5.5/10

A prime example of how a substitution doesn't always work in the favour of the team making it. Dominguez was very quiet when coming on and did very little to help his side stay level.

Sub - Morato - 5.5/10

In eight minutes of gametime, he played out a wishy-washy afternoon. Although defensively solid, he was almost useless in possession, completing just one of two passes he attempted.

Sub - Neco Williams - 6.5/10

Had two out of two shots on target while the rest of his team lacked the energy to make a late difference. A decent introduction to keep the play away from Forest's own goal.

Sub - Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Brought some energy to the afternoon, but he didn't use this to much effect.

Man of the Match

Noni Madueke

On a relatively quiet afternoon where goals are concerned, Noni Madueke proved to be the out-and-out danger man for Chelsea. He was the constant thorn in the Forest defence, and his goal crowned another impressive performance for the Englishman.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in six Premier League games so far this term, which is just one fewer than he managed in 23 games last time out. Under Enzo Maresca, competition for places has been at an all-time high, but Madueke has had no problem in cementing his position out on the right wing, which is a massive testament to how good he's been.