Another day in 2022/23, another defeat for Chelsea Football Club.

Frank Lampard has now lost three on the bounce since returning to the club as manager following the unexpected sacking of Graham Potter.

The third of those defeats came at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea actually took the lead early in the first half through academy graduate Conor Gallagher, their first Premier League goal in four weeks.

But that deflected effort was a rare positive moment in an otherwise dismal performance overall by the west London outfit.

Roberto De Zerbi's brilliant Brighton side dominated the game from the first whistle right up to the last.

Danny Welbeck levelled the scores at 1-1 just before the break, which was the least the Seagulls deserved.

The woodwork and Kepa Arrizabalaga then kept Brighton at bay after the half-time interval, until substitute Julio Enciso produced something very, very special.

Enciso, the Paraguayan forward who is still just 19 years of age, took aim from all of 30 yards out and his inch-perfect shot flew into the top corner.

Kepa isn't the best goalkeeper in the world at dealing with shots from range, but there was absolutely nothing he could have done this time around.

Check out the moment of magic from Enciso, Brighton's latest young talent...

Video: Enciso's wonder-strike vs Chelsea

A moment the teenage sensation will never, ever forget.

Enciso joined Brighton in the summer from Paraguayan club Libertad, the fee paid believed to be in the region of £9.5 million - which will likely be viewed as an absolute bargain in years to come.

He's already represented his nation on 10 occasions, despite the fact he's not even old enough to buy a beer in the United of States of America.

Remember the name, Julio Enciso.

As for Chelsea, they've now won only four of their last 22 (yes, TWENTY TWO) Premier League games and remain 11th in the table.

Up next, Real Madrid at home...