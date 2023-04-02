Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka has endured a "wasted season" sat on the bench, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT.

The teenage sensation joined the club in the summer but has found game time hard to come by so far.

Chelsea transfer news - Carney Chukwuemeka

Having fended off tough competition to land Chukwuemeka, the Austrian-born midfielder joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a deal worth £20 million last summer(Sky Sports).

Chukwuemeka, who pockets a reported £100,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, left Villa after six years with the club.

It's claimed the teenager had no interest in signing a contract extension at Villa Park, having entered the final 12 months of his deal at the beginning of last season.

Upon signing for the club, Chukwuemeka claimed he was "so excited", adding he "just can't wait to get on the pitch".

However, so far his Chelsea career hasn't materialised as many expected, with game time having been limited under firstly Thomas Tuchel and most recently Graham Potter.

Reports at the time of his signing suggested there had been concerns about the number of minutes Chukwuemeka would get at Chelsea, with the club supposedly considering a loan move for first-team action.

Instead, Chukwuemeka stayed put at Stamford Bridge, where he has been left to fester on the bench.

What has Simon Phillips said about Chukwuemeka's first season at Chelsea?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Phillips dubbed Chukwuemeka's first season in blue as a waste.

On the 19-year-old, Phillips said: "If Chelsea weren't going to play Carney Chukwuemeka and knew that he wasn't going to get minutes, there were opportunities to send him on loan and they didn't do it.

"And I think they should have done because it does feel like a bit of a wasted season for him if I'm honest.

"To develop players at that age, they need to play regular football and he's not doing that sitting on Chelsea's bench.

"Even if he gets on the pitch, I just can't see the benefits of having had him stick around this season.”

How much has Chukwuemeka played this year?

Suffice to say Chukwuemeka's maiden campaign at Chelsea hasn't gone to plan.

So far this season the ex-Villa gem has mustered up just 12 senior appearances for the club, with only one of those coming as a starter (Transfermarkt).

Overall, Chukwuemeka has managed a combined total of 371 minutes on the pitch, which equates to just over four full 90-minute appearances.

As Chelsea's season begins to draw to a close, with only the Champions League - of which he's yet to make his debut - left to play for, Chukwuemeka's attention will no doubt switch to the 2023/24 campaign, where the promising midfielder will be hoping game time comes more frequently.