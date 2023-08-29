Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is at a 'crossroads' in his career at Stamford Bridge, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting to GIVEMESPORT what he needs to do to get it back on track.

Mudryk is yet to complete a full season with the Blues, but there is talk that he could be forced out of the club sooner rather than later.

Chelsea transfer news - Mykhailo Mudryk

It was a transfer Todd Boehly and Chelsea were determined to make happen. Wrestling the winger away from fellow chasers Arsenal, who had positioned themselves as favourites to sign him, the west London outfit splurged a hefty eight-figure fee on Mudryk in January of this year.

All in all, Mudryk cost Chelsea a whopping £88 million and it's safe to say the former Shakhtar Donetsk starlet has not yet lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. So much so, he was even dubbed by Craig Burley as the most disappointing transfer of the 2022/23 season, despite having only joined the club partway through it.

So far this season, Mudryk's fortunes haven't yet changed, with the winger still struggling for form in Mauricio Pochettino's new-look side.

Speaking after the recent West Ham United defeat, journalist Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT he felt like the £100,000-per-week earner needed to reinvent his Chelsea career away from the club, hinting a loan move might be the best option.

And now, with just days of the summer transfer window remaining, the reliable reporter has reiterated his belief that confidence is at an all-time low for the Ukraine international.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea?

While he may have missed Friday night's victory over Luton Town through injury, Mudryk hasn't impressed during his brief Chelsea appearances this season, with Brown attributing his woes to a lack of confidence.

On the 22-year-old, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He's finding it difficult, at the moment he looks a little bit low on confidence and I think he's going to have to rebuild that before we see him thrive.

"It's entirely possible that with patience he becomes the player that Chelsea wanted, but it's also possible that he doesn't.

"So you know, he's at a crossroads in his career, and we'll have to see which way it goes for him. It's time for Mudryk to display some character in showing us who he is."

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

There is an expectation that Chelsea will remain active in the market up until the final hour of the September 1st deadline.

According to reports in France, the capital club have their eyes on a move for Lyon winger Bradley Barcola, who is also being courted by Paris Saint-Germain. The record French champions have previously seen a bid in the region of £25 million rejected for Barcola, which according to the report was not nearly enough for Lyon to consider a sale.

Should they push ahead with a transfer for Barcola, it does raise questions about the future of Mudryk in the Chelsea side, given the former could eat up the latter's minutes on the pitch. Alongside the re-emergence of Raheem Sterling in the Chelsea starting-11, it's difficult to see where Mudryk finds minutes this season.