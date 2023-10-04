Highlights Mauricio Pochettino will have more influence over Chelsea's January transfer plans than in the summer.

Pochettino's stance revealed on signing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix.

Chelsea may prioritise acquiring Premier League experience in their January signings, with 27-year-old Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen potential targets.

Mauricio Pochettino will have more say over Chelsea's January business than over the summer. He was naturally still involved during the last window, but some plans were just already in place before he arrived. This is normal when clubs window plan.

The Chelsea manager was aware of the youth-led and collaborative model he was walking into when he joined. And it's not like he had no say. For example, Pochettino made it clear he didn't want to try for either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, both of whom he managed at PSG. Chelsea's recruitment team never seriously explored either. Pochettino also had his say on Joao Felix, whom he was against signing permanently.

Pochettino values Premier League experience, and Chelsea may need this upfront in January even if the now fit Armando Broja or Nicolas Jackson go on a scoring run. That's why 27-year-old Ivan Toney could be an option. If Toney leaves next summer, sources indicate Brentford would seek £60m. But a January move, especially if there are multiple suitors, might require a fee closer to £80m.

Chelsea keen on another striker alongside Ivan Toney

Victor Osimhen is another name Chelsea love. Despite his fallout with Napoli over a club TikTok mocking him for missing a penalty, I would still be surprised if he moves mid-season. Osimhen didn’t sign a new deal this summer despite having a two-year extension on the table for months. And the departure of Luciano Spalletti hasn’t helped either. It's clear the Nigerian striker isn’t enjoying his football as much under Rudi Garcia.

Napoli haven't budged on their summer valuation, though. Their logic is simple: they argue they 'paid' Lille €80m (it's complicated because the package was cash, player-swaps and add-ons) and want close to double that.

Chelsea can spend big again in January if they wish, having agreed a cash injection from Ares Management worth £415m ($500m), but outgoings will still be important as well.

Chelsea star who almost left could now stay

Marc Cucurella could end up staying despite almost moving to Manchester United on loan over the summer. Pochettino played him against Wimbledon in the League Cup and it kind of scuppered the deal. This again shows the Chelsea boss has a big say and full control over selection. Pochettino has said he wasn't involved in any Cucurella exit talks directly.

Cucurella was superb in the second half of the League Cup win over his former club Brighton and in the much-needed victory over Fulham. In both games he played in the unfamiliar position of right-back, covering from the injured Reece James and the suspended Malo Gusto. Cucurella is a fantastic character and his attitude has impressed many at Cobham. He is intent on fighting for his place, but won't be short of interest in January if his game time does diminish between now and then.

Ian Maatsen has also had some minutes and Chelsea would ideally like him to sign a new deal. But if he doesn't, he could be sold in January. Burnley are still keen even though Maatsen rejected a summer switch to the club where he spent last season on loan.

Chelsea star 'wowing' teammates in training

And just a final word on Mykhailo Mudryk, who scored his first Chelsea goal against Fulham. As previously reported, Pochettino has tasked the £100k-a-week star with coming out of his shell and integrating himself into the squad. This entails being more vocal and team-orientated. Pochettino confirmed this on record in the build up to the win at Craven Cottage; and he also revealed he's been taking on Mudryk at a crossbar challenge at Cobham in order to forge a bond.

Mudryk has consistently wowed his teammates in training and has a strong personal relationship with both Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson on and off the field. There is a real feeling his first goal can help get him going quickly, and once that happens he's well capable of taking the Premier League by storm. Pochettino relishes the challenge of getting the best out of the Ukrainian, and doing so will give Chelsea the spark they need to push for a Champions League place.