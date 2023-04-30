Chelsea signing Harry Kane would be an "absolute headline-grabbing transfer", says journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues have been tipped to make a move for the Tottenham striker this summer as they close in on the appointment of his former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea transfer news — Harry Kane

Ex-Spurs forward Darren Bent can imagine Pochettino trying to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge.

"I’m convinced that conversation would happen," Bent recently said on talkSPORT. "Pochettino would probably reach out to Kane himself and say, 'Listen, do you fancy it?' "

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are close to appointing the Argentine as their new permanent manager after sacking Graham Potter at the start of the month.

If the Blues or any other English club want to sign Kane this summer, The Telegraph claims that it'll take a bid of at least £100m for Spurs to sell.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Chelsea?

Jones thinks talk of Kane potentially moving to Chelsea will definitely emerge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "It would be an absolute headline-grabbing transfer. There's no doubt about it. He'd also be risking tarnishing everything he's ever done at Tottenham in the eyes of their fanbase, but never say never.

"Football throws up some unbelievable plots at times and Kane's name will be thrown into the hat here. It'll start off with speculation. Who knows whether it actually comes to being something we could genuinely see?"

Will Harry Kane join Chelsea this summer?

While Kane may have a price tag and heavy speculation about a move to Chelsea could materialise, it's still hard to imagine anything happening.

Given the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham, Levy will be reluctant to do business with the west London club and Todd Boehly.

That rivalry is something Kane is also unlikely to overlook. The England captain is a Spurs legend and their all-time top scorer. He'll be well aware that moving to Stamford Bridge is likely to destroy his legacy at the Premier League outfit.

All in all, Kane may very well get a transfer this summer. His contract is up next year, so Levy may have no other choice but to sell him when the window reopens. However, a switch to Chelsea just doesn't look plausible.

If he's to stay in England, another Premier League club like Manchester United probably represents a more realistic destination for the Three Lions star.