Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing Ivan Toney in January and transfer insider Dean Jones believes there is a high chance of the move happening.

Toney has been impressive for Brentford, scoring 68 goals and winning Player of the Year in 2022/23, and Chelsea see him as a solution to their goalscoring woes.

Mauricio Pochettino's position as Chelsea manager is currently safe, but poor performances and results may put his job at risk. Landing Toney could improve his chances of staying in the hotseat.

Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford and England ace Ivan Toney this January and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has given the Blues a boost in their pursuit of the prolific frontman.

Despite spending north of £400m on summer incomings, per Transfermarkt, the Blues have struggled to kick on since the new campaign got underway.

Chelsea transfer news – Ivan Toney

Previously labelled as a ‘special footballer’ by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Toney may have his sights set on a bigger challenge upon his return to professional football. The Englishman is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching the FA’s betting rules but is set to be back in action in January 2024. Coincidentally, this marries up rather poetically with the winter transfer window, a period of time in which Toney might look to explore pastures new.

Despite being out of the club’s typical age range, Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be a keen admirer of the goal-gobbling centre-forward. Since the start of last January’s transfer window, no new signing in west London has been over the age of 25 and with Toney turning 28 in March, they would have to break their golden rule.

Read More: Chelsea: Ivan Toney now 'ticks three boxes' for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge

Toney completed a move to the Premier League back in 2020 as his current employers, Brentford, forked out a mere £5m for his services, per Sky Sports. And, in hindsight, his coup has been nothing short of revolutionary at the Gtech Community Stadium given his devastating nature in front of goal.

Since his arrival, the former Northampton Town man has registered 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games and even won Brentford’s Player of the Year gong for the 2022/23 season. Chelsea would look to alleviate their goalscoring woes by luring him eight miles across London to Stamford Bridge, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he, despite the hefty fee, would be a 'great signing'.

The club did sign striker Nicolas Jackson on an eight-year deal at the start of July, though his return in front of goal has been less than fruitful, having scored just two goals in eight outings. Someone of Toney’s capability would flourish in upturning the Blues’ goalscoring fortunes, but would be worth in excess of £100m, Bees boss Frank has suggested (via The Athletic).

“£100m-plus? I love Ivan [Toney] and it’s fantastic what he has achieved here, and there is more for him to achieve here. I’m really happy he is a Brentford player.”

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 All statistics per FBRef

Both parties keen to strike a deal for the one-cap England international - Dean Jones

Jones suggested that both Toney and Chelsea are keen on the high-profile switch and that Toney’s change in agent may signal a change in employers is near. The reliable reporter sung the praises of the £46k-a-week earner but did admit that he is capable of earning his corn at a much higher level. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I mean, he clearly is looking for a move in January. For all the noise that there is around this transfer, it's not a coincidence that he's changed agents. He has big belief in what he's capable of, and I think during this period out, it's probably been reflective for him to decide where he wants to take his career. “And, you know, Brentford, has been great for him, but he knows that he's capable of playing somewhere bigger than that. So, I think that Chelsea clearly is a club that have interest in him and I think that he's interested in that too. I'd say there's probably the highest chance of it happening as we stand right now.”

Read More: Chelsea: £100k-a-week star now ‘wowing his teammates at Stamford Bridge

Will Mauricio Pochettino be relieved of his Chelsea duties?

On the back of an insipid start to 2023/24, much has been made of the Argentine’s suitability to steer the capital club back to both domestic and European greatness, most notably in the Champions League. Since the new campaign has kicked off, they have only managed to reign victorious four of their opening nine outings.

As a result, journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT the former Tottenham Hotspur chief could be at risk of losing his job if the bad performances and results persist, though the noise coming from the club is that his position – for now – is deemed safe.

Pochettino proved his worth at both Southampton and Spurs and, although he struggled dealing with the big names at Paris Saint-Germain, should be given ample time to work with his players before Todd Boehly becomes sack-hungry again.

Mauricio Pochettino - Managerial Career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points Per Match Chelsea 01/07/23 N/A 9 1.56 Paris Saint-Germain 02/01/21 05/07/22 84 2.15 Tottenham Hotspur 01/07/12 19/11/19 293 1.84 Southampton 18/01/13 30/06/14 60 1.45 Espanyol 20/01/09 26/11/12 161 1.22 All data per Transfermarkt

Landing a player of Toney’s stature when the winter transfer window opens for business will likely boost his chances of remaining in the hotseat tenfold, unless Jackson and the rest of Chelsea’s attack can find their shooting boots between now and the Christmas break; though, both would ease the mounting pressure on the 51-year-old's shoulders.