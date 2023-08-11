Chelsea star duo Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella could face a tumultuous campaign in west London as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT they are both ‘under some pressure’ to make the cut in 2023/24.

The club have spent just shy of £180million, per Transfermarkt, during the market so far, but are looking to increase that figure come the end of the window.

Chelsea news – Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have continued to add a wealth of talent to their squad this summer, but their flurry of outgoings balances their worrying large expenditure out.

Having forked out around £83.6 million for both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, combined with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke also waiting eagerly in the wings, Sterling’s place is not nailed-on.

The same goes for Cucurella who, since his £60m move from Brighton & Hove Albion, has failed to seriously impress in the capital and will have a tough time integrating himself, too, as a starter this campaign.

However, according to BBC Sport, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is ‘confident’ he can get the best out of the England wide man, who earns £325,000 a week at the club.

Now, Jones has claimed that the two need to begin building a platform to show the Argentine tactician they are worthy of a place in his side.

What did Dean Jones say about Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claims that the Chelsea pairing have a huge week ahead of them in terms of earning themselves a place in Pochettino’s immediate plans.

The transfer insider, however, does feel more confident about Sterling’s chances at Stamford Bridge, especially if he can emulate his Manchester City performances.

He said: “This is a pretty huge week for both Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella to get into that team for the first week of the season and start to build out a platform for how their season is going to go. Both these players have an uncertain future at Chelsea, I don’t have any doubt about that.

“I think Sterling has a better chance of the two but, even with him, it really is a moment when he needs to step out of the shadows and produce some of the form we used to see at Manchester City. These two are under some pressure already and the season hasn’t even begun.”

What next for Chelsea?

The Blues open their 2023/24 campaign with a meeting against Liverpool on Sunday 13 August, but will be looking to add more talent to their squad before the window slams shut on September 1.

Most notably Moises Caicedo, seeing as the Ecuadorian star has been a long-term part of their summer shopping list.

According to The Guardian, the midfielder is growing frustrated at Brighton’s resolve and missed training earlier this week as a result.

Pochettino’s Chelsea outfit have had three bids rejected, with their last improvement – worth £80million – just shy of Caicedo’s current employer’s asking price of £100million, per talkSPORT.

The Telegraph have now reported that Chelsea are poised to up their bid once more in their fourth attempt to snare the highly rated midfield gem away from the seaside club.

Having lost N’Golo Kante this summer to the free-spending Al-Ittihad, securing someone of Caicedo’s ilk will be paramount to any form of success the club wish to achieve this term.