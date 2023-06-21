Chelsea’s summer exodus is set to continue with Callum Hudson Odoi the latest name linked with an exit.

The exciting attacker spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but has no guarantees over what the future holds for him as he returns to Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

Which players are set to leave Chelsea?

N’golo Kante has signed for Al-Ittihad, Hakim Ziyech is joining Al Nassr and Kalidou Koulibaly is set for Al Hilal. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is heading for Al Ahli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku have also been targeted by PIF, who have control of four clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Hudson-Odoi is the latest to emerge and it comes as part of the plan to soon recruit English talent to the country.

There are not that many young English players that the Saudi’s can target right now but £120k-a-week star Hudson-Odoi has come onto their radar because his future is uncertain and his options beyond Chelsea are not obvious.

Why would Chelsea be open to selling Hudson-Odoi?

Looking at the fresh competition he has at Chelsea, with the likes of Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk, as well as the fact players like Christian Pulisic are still around, and it is clear that getting back into the fold is going to be extremely difficult for him.

Hudson-Odoi is only 22 and has so much promise still to live up to - but with one year remaining on his contract something has to give soon.

Chelsea are using the Saudi Pro League to their advantage at the moment and it’s interesting that yet another one of their fringe talents is now being offered such a move.

The exit of another established name at Chelsea would not come as a huge surprise given the club have blown apart their Champions League winning team of 2021 and are now all-in on their blueprint for the future.

Huge changes for Chelsea?

By the time the new season kicks off in August there may be just three survivors from that night when the Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

It’s been an incredible overhaul and there is no way back now as Chelsea fully invest in young talent that brings big potential for the future, lots of resale value for further down the road… but also doubts over just how soon they will compete for trophies like the Champions League again.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are saved from the chaos that has come over the past two years but Chelsea are offloading players left right and centre right now.

Mendy, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are stars from that night almost certain to be gone soon while Cesar Azpilicueta could join the list and Pulisic’s future is not totally clear.

Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho, Kante, Timo Werner and Andreas Christensen have already made fresh starts elsewhere.

This is a brave strategy from Chelsea, who fully believe they must revamp the squad to stay relevant and competitive in the modern era. Todd Boehly is at the centre of the operation and while recruitment staff at Chelsea used to be tasked with finding talent that could bring success here and now, the emphasis is on making sure they do not miss the next generation of talent.

Such focus on young targets like Moises Caicedo, 21 Romeo Lavia, 19 and Nicolas Jackson, 21, are a reflection of the strategy Chelsea have adopted over the past year. Since Boehly and the takeover Chelsea have spent more than £600million on talent and much of it is on players with little experience but lots of scope to hit a high ceiling.

Chelsea’s summer clear-out is going to accelerate over the next four weeks and the exodus is looking significant.