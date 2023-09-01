Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has turned into the club's 'forgotten man' during the crazy transfer window at Stamford Bridge, with transfer insider Dean Jones sharing the Frenchman's future plans with GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a hectic window at the west London outfit, with the Blues still working on getting deals across the line before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Chelsea transfer news - Malang Sarr

For all the names that have come and gone from Chelsea this summer, Sarr's has remained out of the headlines. At least that's been the case for now, with the 24-year-old now pushing for a move away from the Premier League side before tonight's cut-off point.

The 6ft 0in star has spent the last couple of seasons out on loan, with spells at Porto and Monaco having rendered little success. A Champions League winner with the capital club, the £120,000-per-week earner arrived at Chelsea as a free agent in August 2020, having left Ligue 1 outfit Nice following the expiration of his contract.

However, having notched up just over 20 appearances in the senior side since joining three years ago, it's difficult to call the centre-back's time in London a success. And now, with the window edging towards its conclusion, there is an expectation that he will leave before the clock strikes 11pm this evening.

Spend On Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Spent Man United £210m Tottenham £153m Arsenal £151m Chelsea £122m Everton £120m Leicester £86m Man City £65m Crystal Palace £50m West Ham £49m Fulham £36m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Malang Sarr and Chelsea?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones claimed Sarr's representatives are working on another short-term loan deal for the defender.

On the Nice-born player, Jones said: “Sarr has become Chelsea’s forgotten man and he is seeking a move.

“Just like Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi he had no way of getting into the set-up this season and agents are working on a solution.

“There have been conversations in the Premier League, but I hear he’s most likely to move abroad at this stage with France and Turkey both options.

“But he needs to get out and he might actually end up being the final exit of this crazy Chelsea summer.”

What else is happening at Chelsea on deadline day?

As far as deadline days under Todd Boehly go, it's been a fairly tame one for the two-time European champions.

That hasn't stopped them from adding to their squad though, with Cole Palmer's move from Manchester City having been completed.

The forward joins the Blues on a seven-year contract, with Chelsea splashing a whopping £40 million to bring the City academy graduate to Stamford Bridge.