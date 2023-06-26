Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be the next player to swap England for Saudi Arabia this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

A number of Blues players have already moved to the Middle Eastern nation, with Romano hinting Hudson-Odoi could be next.

Chelsea transfer news - Callum Hudson-Odoi

It's already been a whirlwind transfer window for Chelsea.

Just days after the market was opened for business, Chelsea confirmed the departure of N'Golo Kante to Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad.

It came after a successful seven-year stint with the west Londoners, with Kante having won the Champions League, among other accolades during his time at Chelsea.

The same could not be said for the next Saudi-bound Chelsea player, as Kalidou Koulibaly waved goodbye to west London less than 12 months after signing on the dotted line.

Koulibaly cost the Blues a whopping £33 million during last summer's transfer window, with the former Napoli central defender now on the roster at Saudi outfit Al-Hilal.

And now, with Kante and Koulibaly already out the door, there are suggestions Hudson-Odoi could be the next Chelsea man to join a Saudi Arabian club.

That's according to a tweet from Romano, which claims two Saudi outfits have approached the talented forward, with a decision from the player's side not yet having been made.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hudson-Odoi to Saudi Arabia?

When asked if Hudson-Odoi is considering a move to Saudi Arabia, transfer expert Romano admitted it was a potential option on the table for the attacker.

On the 22-year-old, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "He's thinking about that together with his agents. My feeling is that he wants to assess his options to see if there is something else in Europe that could be a good solution for him.”

Is a move to Saudi Arabia the best option for Hudson-Odoi?

It's easy to see why players, who are already in their thirties, are being swayed with a big payout to join a Saudi club, but perhaps less so for a promising prospect still yet to reach his peak.

Hudson-Odoi may have struggled to find form at Stamford Bridge, but at just 22 years old, the London-born star still has plenty of years ahead of him.

A technically gifted attacker, the £120,000-per-week earner ranks inside the top 10 per cent of players in his position for pass completion rates each game, indicating he could be of use to a top European side.

It would be a shame to see a player with so much potential turn their back on the European game this early in their career, with Hudson-Odoi right to survey his options in Europe, before green-lighting a move to Saudi Arabia.