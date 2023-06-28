Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi’s representatives are scheduled to ‘sit down’ with the club to discuss his future, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The academy graduate endured a difficult time during his loan spell in the Bundesliga and now has a huge decision to make in regard to where he’ll be plying his trade next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is set for crunch talks in the coming weeks to plan his future, whether that be at his boyhood club or elsewhere.

The Daily Express have reported that the winger, who earns a whopping £120,000 per week, has attracted interest from a number of clubs, both in the Premier League and overseas.

He rose through the ranks at Chelsea and was once touted to become a regular in the senior set-up, but only managed 16 goals and 22 assists in his 126 games for the first team.

As an opportunity to provide the young talent with more minutes, he embarked on a season-long loan with Bayer Leverkusen, though his time in Germany was not as proactive as he or Chelsea would have liked.

In just 21 games, he scored one and assisted another.

Between 2019 and 2020, the winger – whilst under Frank Lampard’s tutelage – rejected several approaches from German giants Bayern Munich, which included a £35m offer, which, retrospectively, looks like a poor choice.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea and Callum Hudson-Odoi?

On the London-born ace, Sheth said that his representatives will be ‘sitting down’ with the English club to discuss his future while interest from suitors grows.

He said: “Callum Hudson-Odoi is another player. He was on loan in Germany last season, he’s back. But I’m told that his representatives will be sitting down or have been sitting down with Chelsea hierarchy as well to discuss his future so maybe another potential departure there because there is interest in the Premier League and in from Germany and in Saudi Arabia in Callum Hudson-Odoi, too.”

Where could Callum Hudson-Odoi move to?

After a failed loan at Leverkusen, The Athletic claim that Chelsea are prepared to listen to any offers made for their 22-year-old, who has just one year left on his contract in London.

Sky Sports Germany have reported in March that Leverkusen will not be offering a permanent deal, which leaves the door ajar for others that are interested.

Hudson-Odoi could join the string of Chelsea players opting for Saudi Arabia since Fabrizio Romano claimed two clubs from the Middle East have approached the tricky wide man.

However, The Metro have claimed that a move to Saudi Arabia looks unlikely and that he may opt to stay in England seeing as Premier League sides Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Brentford are showing an interest.

At just 22, the Englishman, who has been capped three times, has plenty left to give and would be an excellent addition for a team in the English top-flight looking to enrich their squad with proven talent.