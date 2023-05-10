Chelsea could make the surprise signing of Wilfried Zaha when the summer window opens, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Zaha is expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the campaign, with Chelsea mooted as a shock destination.

Chelsea transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

According to a report by Mail Online, Chelsea are once again eyeing up a busy summer in the transfer window, with Crystal Palace talisman Zaha on the Blues' radar.

It's suggested that Todd Boehly and Co. are keen on the Ivorian winger and would be willing to sign him on a free transfer when the window opens.

At 30 years old, the news does come as somewhat of a surprise, but Chelsea aren't the only big European club rumoured to be eyeing up a move.

The report makes claim to the fact that Serie A trio Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli have all registered interest, along with Ligue 1 giants Olympique de Marseille.

It comes after months of negotiations with Crystal Palace, who are mooted to have offered Zaha a bumper £200,000 per week contract, which he eventually turned down.

But with Chelsea one of the only major Premier League sides said to be keen, should Zaha stick around in England or look for a move elsewhere?

What has Dean Jones said about Zaha and Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "Zaha is somebody that has been linked with Chelsea for a few years now. At the moment, I probably only give it a low to medium rating in terms of it actually happening. And that's because Chelsea have so many players of his type already in this squad and they're trying to offload three or four of them at the moment. But yeah, it's true they have him on the list.”

Would there be space in the Chelsea squad for Zaha?

A quick look at Chelsea's scatter-gun approach to recruitment tells you all you need to know about the suitability of Zaha joining the Blues.

According to Fotmob, Chelsea currently have six players registered to their squad capable of playing as a winger, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk having all been signed within the previous 12 months.

Granted, there are reports suggesting the west Londoners will look to sell a number of key players in the summer window, including wide-men Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

But even if there is considerable squad turnover at Stamford Bridge, it's difficult to see where Zaha would attain minutes next season.