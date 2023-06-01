Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do at Chelsea.
The Argentine was officially appointed as the Blues' new manager earlier this week.
He inherits a Chelsea team that is in turmoil.
The west London side are coming off the back of one of their worst seasons in recent memory.
Despite spending just under £600m throughout the season, they finished 12th in the Premier League and weren't close to winning any silverware.
Mauricio Pochettino planning a mass clear-out this summer
One of Chelsea's biggest issues is that they have a crazy amount of players.
They had over 30 players in the 2022/23 campaign, which is far more than necessary.
Pochettino will be tasked with cutting the deadwood this summer and using the funds to improve the squad where applicable.
According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino wants to sell 15 players in the coming months.
The publication have also listed the amount of money that Pochettino wants for each of them.
The 15 Chelsea players Pochettino wants to sell - and how much he wants for each of them
Christian Pulisic - £25m
Mateo Kovacic - £35m
Hakim Ziyech - £15m
N'Golo Kante - £0
Kalidou Koulibaly - Loan
Edouard Mendy - £25m
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - £0
Cesar Azpilicueta - £5m
Callum Hudson Odoi - £10m
Mason Mount - £75m
Conor Gallagher - £40m
Trevoh Chalobah - £25m
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - £25m
Joao Felix - End of loan
Denis Zakaria - End of loan
Total: £280m
Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic among Chelsea players Pochettino wants to sell
Mount and Kovacic have been key players for Chelsea over the years but could both be shown the door this summer.
Chelsea want £75m for Mount, who has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, while Kovacic could be on his way to Manchester City.
Kante could also depart this summer on a free transfer after an injury-ridden 2022/23 campaign.
Hudson Odoi, Gallagher, Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek could also leave, with Chelsea hoping to get a combined £100m for the quartet.
While Kane and Aubameyang could be allowed to leave for free with the Blues keen to get them off the wage-bill.