Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do at Chelsea.

The Argentine was officially appointed as the Blues' new manager earlier this week.

He inherits a Chelsea team that is in turmoil.

The west London side are coming off the back of one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

Despite spending just under £600m throughout the season, they finished 12th in the Premier League and weren't close to winning any silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino planning a mass clear-out this summer

One of Chelsea's biggest issues is that they have a crazy amount of players.

They had over 30 players in the 2022/23 campaign, which is far more than necessary.

Pochettino will be tasked with cutting the deadwood this summer and using the funds to improve the squad where applicable.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino wants to sell 15 players in the coming months.

The publication have also listed the amount of money that Pochettino wants for each of them.

The 15 Chelsea players Pochettino wants to sell - and how much he wants for each of them

Christian Pulisic - £25m

Mateo Kovacic - £35m

Hakim Ziyech - £15m

N'Golo Kante - £0

Kalidou Koulibaly - Loan

Edouard Mendy - £25m

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - £0

Cesar Azpilicueta - £5m

Callum Hudson Odoi - £10m

Mason Mount - £75m

Conor Gallagher - £40m

Trevoh Chalobah - £25m

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - £25m

Joao Felix - End of loan

Denis Zakaria - End of loan

Total: £280m

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea

Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic among Chelsea players Pochettino wants to sell

Mount and Kovacic have been key players for Chelsea over the years but could both be shown the door this summer.

Chelsea want £75m for Mount, who has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, while Kovacic could be on his way to Manchester City.

Kante could also depart this summer on a free transfer after an injury-ridden 2022/23 campaign.

Hudson Odoi, Gallagher, Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek could also leave, with Chelsea hoping to get a combined £100m for the quartet.

While Kane and Aubameyang could be allowed to leave for free with the Blues keen to get them off the wage-bill.