Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is now being touted around at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American international has fallen down the pecking order in west London.

Chelsea transfer news - Christian Pulisic

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pulisic is a player who is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

ESPN have suggested that Juventus are leading the race to secure his signature, with the Blues willing to accept in the region of £20m.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward, who is reportedly earning £150k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, is one of many players who Chelsea could have to offload over the next few months.

After spending over £600m on new signings over the last couple of transfer windows, the reality is, with Financial Fair Play regulations, that the capital club will have to bring in funds from sales.

Pulisic could now be one that is sacrificed, and it's not a surprise considering his lack of game time this season.

According to FBref, Pulisic started just eight Premier League games, playing 821 minutes.

Now, journalist Jones has claimed that Pulisic is on a list of names that Chelsea are willing to offload for the right price.

What has Jones said about Pulisic?

Jones has suggested that Pulisic is being touted around to multiple clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "All we know about Pulisic at the moment is he is one of the names on the list that is available for transfer. So at the moment, intermediaries, a few of them anyway, have been given a list of names to tout around to see if they can find buyers for them and at what price.

"Pulisic, I'm told, is one of the players that they're pitching out there to see what interest there is and what the level of it is."

What's next for Pulisic?

There's no reason Pulisic can't leave Chelsea and reignite his career.

The Blues signed Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix, just to name a few, in attacking positions, meaning Pulisic had some difficult competition this season.

Many Premier League sides could do with a player of Pulisic's calibre, it's just not quite worked out at Chelsea.

The American international has scored 23 goals in 57 games for his country, as per Transfermarkt, and it will be interesting to see how he kicks on if he does leave Chelsea.