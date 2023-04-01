Chelsea's Levi Colwill could be in the conversation for first-team football next season, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Colwill has enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, with Jones tipping boss Graham Potter to integrate him into the senior squad.

Chelsea latest news - Levi Colwill

As per a report in The Evening Standard, Chelsea are keen to tie defender Colwill down to a new long-term deal.

It's claimed Brighton are considering a summer move for Colwill, who has impressed while on loan at the Sussex-based outfit this season.

Colwill, who earns a reported £15,000 per week, is contracted to Chelsea until the end of the 2024/25 season.

While that gives plenty of time for the Blues to offer Colwill a new deal, the report suggests Chelsea are wanting the 20-year-old to sign an extension sooner rather than later.

Colwill was loaned out in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea having splashed the cash on various different defensive options.

However, the same outlet are also reporting that a summer clear-out is expected at Stamford Bridge, in a bid to minimise their already bloated squad.

A new-look Chelsea side is expected next season, with Colwill tipped to challenge for a position in the senior squad.

What has Dean Jones said about Colwill's chances of making the first team?

Impressed by what he has seen from the Brighton loanee, journalist Jones hinted Colwill could be in line to make the step-up next season.

On the academy product's chances, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "With Levi Colwill I think it's a little bit different.

"You hear his name in the announcements around the England conversation and that puts a bit more pressure on you as a club to integrate him and give him opportunities. So I think Colwill definitely has an eye on that first team for next season.”

How has Colwill performed for Brighton this season?

A regular under Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, Colwill has featured 15 times for the Seagulls so far in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

That number may have been higher for Colwill, had he not suffered a damaging injury in late January.

The muscle tear kept the England under-21 international on the sidelines for close to two months, before he made a much-anticipated return to action during Brighton's recent clash with Crystal Palace.

Having also picked up minutes in their FA Cup fifth-round victory over League Two Grimsby Town, Colwill will be keen to impress between now and the end of the season, ahead of his expected return to Chelsea in the summer.