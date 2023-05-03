Chelsea could wave goodbye to a number of key players in the summer, as Todd Boehly gears up for another hectic transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are expected to have a summer clearout and Sheth believes various first-team players could be made available to purchase.

Chelsea transfer news

According to a report by The Evening Standard, a longlist of 15 players Chelsea could look to sell in the summer transfer window has been put together.

It's suggested that despite splurging over £500 million on fresh talent this season, Boehly and Co. are planning on spending big once again at the end of the campaign.

As such, Chelsea will need to raise funds by selling existing players at the club, with some big names tipped to be moved on.

The report claims fringe players like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the most likely to be let go at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, ageing players like Edouard Mendy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly are also at risk of being sold, despite the latter two having only arrived in west London last summer.

However, it isn't just the players on the periphery of the squad tipped to leave, with a quartet of £173 million-rated talent also being mooted as potential makeweights.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea's transfer strategy?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth explained Chelsea's haphazard approach to incomings means Boehly may have to wave goodbye to some key first-team players.

On the likely outgoings, Sheth said: "There are other players at Chelsea who have got uncertain futures, I’m looking at Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount. There's even talk of Kai Havertz.

"Then there's a player who cost Chelsea close to £100 million, and he's on loan at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku. He's got a contract at Chelsea until 2026.”

How much have those players' valuations dropped this season?

With sales a necessity for Chelsea this summer, there's a possibility that due to their desperation to sell, the Blues may not fetch as much cash as they might've done for the same players in previous windows.

Mount and Havertz's valuations have dropped off by close to £10 million, indicating their poor season at the capital club could make it harder for them to be sold on.

However, by far the biggest decline has been with Lukaku, whose market value continues to plummet following a torrid couple of years.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5 million in 2021, has seen his market value drop by £60 million in just a two-year spell, with the Belgian now rated as a £35 million player (Transfermarkt).