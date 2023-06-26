Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is ‘another play that’s emerging’ as one heading for the exit door in west London, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Inter Milan are eyeing up a move for the 33-year-old but may be unwilling to pay given he has one year left on his contract with his current employers.

Chelsea transfer news – Cesar Azpilicueta

After over a decade of loyal service, the 44-cap Spain international is set to leave west London as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad clear-out.

The Metro claim that Chelsea are set to terminate his contract ahead of his potential move to Inter Milan as he is deemed surplus to requirements by the Argentine tactician.

The £180,000 per week earner, whose current contract expires next summer, is understood to have personal terms agreed with Inter Milan, per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has also included that despite the noise, Athletic Bilbao is not a serious option for the Chelsea icon.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Cesar Azpilicueta and Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that Azpilicueta may be the next heading out the Stamford Bridge exit door, though Inter Milan’s reluctance to pay may be a stumbling block.

He said: “Another player that’s emerging now is the captain Cesar Azpilicueta, and that’ll be interesting to see how that one transpires. He’s only got a year left on his contract. It’s unlikely that Chelsea will be extending that and there’s talk of Inter Milan maybe offering him a longer contract for a degree of certainty for the next two years or so.

“But the issue that Azpilicueta will have and he’ll hope that Chelsea can sort something out is due to his service, you’ll be hoping that maybe they’ll saw we’ll forego that last year of the contract and you can go as a free agent because Inter Milan, as we’ve said before, they want to bring in Lukaku but they don’t want to pay a transfer fee.”

How has Cesar Azpilicueta performed for Chelsea?

Azpilicueta has racked up 508 appearances for the Premier League outfit since 2012 and has won the Champions League once and picked up two Premier League trophies along the way.

There’s no doubt that the Spaniard will end his tenure at Chelsea hailed as an all-time legend and was even hailed as “amazing” by fellow Blue Petr Cech.

As Chelsea’s longest-serving member, Azpilicueta took over captain duties from the departing Gary Cahill in 2019 and has been a leader on and off the pitch ever since.

His intangible leadership qualities will be sorely missed in the Chelsea camp, especially as they embark on their new Pochettino era.

Not only that, but his experience at the highest level, combined with his versatility across the back line made him indispensable at times. But should he and the club come to an agreement for him to depart this summer, Chelsea have many young defenders willing to take his place.