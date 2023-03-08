A retaken penalty wasn’t the only bit of controversy during Chelsea’s win over Borussia Dortmund last night.

The Blues overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and ease the pressure mounting on Graham Potter’s shoulders.

But it was a 2-0 win with a couple of hairy moments, not just Kai Havertz' retaken penalty, as a Jude Bellingham tackle on Reece James has certainly got a fair bit of attention, including from Blues defender Thiago Silva, who was watching on from the stands with his wife.

Jude Bellingham's horror tackle on Reece James

The Dortmund midfielder produced a nasty looking tackle on James towards the closing stages of the game, with many at Stamford Bridge shouting at the referee to blow his whistle.”

The Chelsea defender intercepted the ball and drove forward with the onrushing Bellingham in his sights. The Dortmund and England midfielder lunged at James while the ball was being played. He managed to get a block on it, though, the Chelsea player felt the full force of the challenge.

Frustration had been building following the decision to firstly award Chelsea a penalty and secondly to award the retake for encroaching following Havertz’ miss from the spot. Dortmund felt hard done by, and tempers were beginning to flare which resulted in Bellingham’s challenge.

Boo’s rained down from Chelsea supporters following the tackle on James, and sparked a fiery reaction from Thiago Silva who was watching on from the stands.

Thiago Silva's raging reaction to Bellingham's tackle on James

A Reddit user claimed the Chelsea defender shouted in Portuguese: “Son of a ****, not my fullback for the love of god, red card!”

It’s fair to say Silva defends his teammates on and off the field.

The referee played advantage with Chelsea still in possession of the ball, and Silva was not the only one to cut a frustrated figure following the challenge. Denis Zakaria went straight over to Bellingham and confronted the midfielder over the tackle.

There was likely more concern due to the player involved, as James has had a rough time with injuries over the past 12 months. Chelsea supporters and players were quite obviously protective of James, and the reaction certainly proved that.

Thankfully, James appeared to be fine and was able to run it off. He and Chelsea now have their sights set on a second Champions League trophy in three years.