Many Chelsea fans may have been surprised after the club agreed to let last season's manager Mauricio Pochettino go, particularly after he had seemed to find a winning formula with a group of young and talented players. But those fans will need to reset and get behind new manager Enzo Maresca, who guided Leicester City to the Championship last season. Although Chelsea finished strongly towards the end of the last Premier League campaign, the sixth place finish is still below expectation of a club who have competed regularly in the Champions League over the last 20 years.

New Chelsea Manager Eying Good Start

Maresca is fresh from success with Leicester

Winning the Premier League would seem an unrealistic ambition for Chelsea, yet Bet365 are offering odds of 20/1, essentially making them fourth favourites ahead of Manchester United. Having scored in the final of Euro 2024, the club's star player Cole Palmer will be expected to again deliver for the club after an excellent debut season at Stamford Bridge that saw him show leadership, as well as skill and impressive composure in front of goal.

In the end, Chelsea only finished five points off the Champions League places. This after a pretty rotten start to the campaign. It would be doubtful that new Italian manager Maresca would be given the luxury of a similar start. While on initial inspection the idea of Chelsea sacking yet another manager seems inconceivable, it is important to remember this is a club who have had 12 different managers take the first team over the last 10 years. Odds are always available for the next Premier League manager to be sacked, with Bet Victor offering 16/1, which is the same odds you will get for Gary O'Neil or Fabian Hurzeler suffering the same fate at Wolves or Brighton.

The club's sixth place finish will see them compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, which was won by West Ham in 2023 and Olympiacos last season. The final for this coming season will be in Wroclaw in Poland, but in terms of odds the book makers are still keeping their powder dry until it's determined who qualifies for the later stages. Last season, Manchester United won the FA Cup, a trophy many believe helped manager Erik ten Hag keep his job. They are given odds of 12/1 to defend the cup by Bet365, who rank Chelsea among the favourites to win the competition at 10/1, behind Liverpool at 9/1, Arsenal at 7/1 and Manchester City at 3/1 as favourites for the cup.

Cole Palmer Relied Upon for Goals

The England striker is the club's main man

When it comes to the Carabao Cup, Chelsea are once again given good odds. Bet365 are offering 10/1 for the west London club to win it for the sixth time in their history. If they do lift the trophy it will mark 10 years since they last did so, with John Terry and Diego Costa giving them a 2-0 win in the final over Spurs in 2015. Chelsea will look again to their talismanic striker Cole Palmer to deliver more big moments. Last season the England international was the second top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals, behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who netted 27. Palmer is a good bet, given he takes Chelsea penalties, scoring nine times from the spot in the Premier League last season. Unsurprisingly, Palmer is among the favoutites for the Golden Boot, but not the favourite.

Palmer is placed at equal sixth favourite with Ivan Toney according to William Hill, who offer odds of 20/1 for the striker to finish top of the pile. Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez, Alexander Isak and Mo Salah are all ranked above him. Given Palmer's penalty taking prowess, the 20/1 odds seem very generous and good value. The club will be looking to challenge again for top honours, with a place in the Champions League a priority. Both Paddy Power and Betfair offer odds of 13/8 that Chelsea secure a place in Europe's elite competition. It would seem to be within reason that this will be Enzo Maresca's mandate and Cole Palmer will be the main tool in which to achieve this, meaning it is likely he, along with other key players, could be rested in some competitions.

