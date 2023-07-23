Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is trying to do two things in pre-season, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

And that includes, according to the former CBS reporter, putting himself in the shop window this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Ian Maatsen

As per The Sun, West Ham United want to sign Maatsen, who faces competition from Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella for a spot in Mauricio Pochettino's team if he decides to remain in west London.

The outlet claims that Chelsea currently value the left-back at around £20m. Burnley, where he spent last season on loan, have already had a £15m bid rejected, reports The Athletic.

The Blues also have Lewis Hall, so if Pochettino chooses to keep him at the club this season alongside Chilwell and Cucurella, then Maatsen may have no choice but to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old played a huge role in Burnley winning promotion back to the Premier League, coming up with 10 goal contributions in 39 Championship appearances (via Transfermarkt), making it no surprise that Vincent Kompany wants him back at Turf Moor.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Ian Maatsen?

Jacobs says Maatsen is aiming to impress Pochettino in pre-season but is also trying to show suitors what he is capable of.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "From Maatsen's point of view, It's a dual approach of fighting to impress the new manager — and he certainly was impressed by Maatsen in the win over Wrexham — but also playing in pre-season and putting himself in the shop window. So he's one to watch in terms of a couple of Premier League clubs that are looking for a permanent move."

What has Ian Maatsen said about his Chelsea future?

Publicly, Maatsen has stated that he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"I hope to come back here and show the fans and the manager what I am capable of," the Dutch youngster recently told the Evening Standard. "Of course, sometimes it is difficult [not knowing your future] but you try to do your best all the time, stay calm and not stress.

"Just think about football, ask a lot of questions about how to get better, how to improve yourself, ask your team-mates and help them as well."

With so much competition in the left-back position, though, Pochettino may find it difficult to find space for Maatsen. That being said, he made a great impression in Chelsea's 5-0 win against Wrexham on Thursday, so perhaps he could end up convincing his boss to keep him.

The Netherlands U21 international managed to grab a brace against Phil Parkinson's side, showing the attacking threat he displayed at Burnley all of last season.

From Chelsea's perspective, Maatsen is probably not the kind of talent they want to lose. But while Chilwell, Cucurella and Hall all remain at the club, it is not something you can rule out as West Ham and Burnley continue to circle.