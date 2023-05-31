Chelsea duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech are ‘guaranteed’ to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

While many of the players in west London have their futures up in the air, Romano has claimed that the £260,000-a-week duo are definitely on the outgoing list.

Chelsea news – Ziyech and Aubaymeyang

Neither Ziyech nor Aubameyang have enjoyed their finest season in a Chelsea shirt, with just one domestic goal between them in the 2022/23 campaign, and they have to thank the once-prolific Gabonese striker for that.

Chelsea winger Ziyech wretched spell at Chelsea was set to come to an end until his proposed move to PSG collapsed in January, though the Ligue 1 giants may re-register their interest.

The Moroccan international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 14 goals across his three-season stint.

Alternatively, the former Barcelona striker Aubameyang has been linked with a move back to his former Spanish club, but their well-documented financial struggles may hinder a move coming to fruition.

The out-of-favour forward, who is entering the final year of his current £160,000-a-week contract, rejected a move to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC, while the likes of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also showed an interest, as per The Telegraph.

Nonetheless, it’s likely that the pair, who have a combined value of £25m, will move on to pastures new when the summer window comes around.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech?

Romano confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that both players are set to depart west London this summer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, many players will leave. I think for Aubameyang it's a guarantee and the same for Ziyech, so they are players who are going to leave the club.”

Who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea?

Chelsea’s ongoing search for a traditional number nine has been well-documented, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen the top of their list, according to The Guardian.

After spearheading Luciano Spaletti’s side to their first Serie A in 33 years, Osimhen has been tipped to leave the club in search for a new challenge.

Alex Crook even told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea would be the leading favourites to snare the highly sought-after Nigerian striker, amid speculative interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the early stages of his career and his prolific nature saw him take the crown for the top goalscorer in the Italian first-tier division.

In the same time frame, Chelsea struggled on the goal front as they scored an average of just one goal a game, which was a tally beaten by both recently relegated sides Leicester and Leeds.

Therefore, signing an innate goalscorer in the form of Osimhen would boost their chances at securing some sort of success in their forthcoming Pochettino era.