Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been given a selection headache following Noni Madueke's showings for the England under-21 side, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Madueke joined the Blues during a busy January transfer window, but has so far found game time limited at Stamford Bridge.

Signing on the dotted line in a deal worth £29 million, former Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur youth player Madueke secured a big-money return to English football in the January window.

Having impressed during a spell at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Madueke was one of a number of Chelsea arrivals in the recent winter window.

Madueke notched up an impressive 34 goal contributions in 80 matches for PSV, before catching the eye of Chelsea and making the move at the start of this year.

However, it has been his form for the England under-21 team that has earned Madueke the most acclaim, with the winger having shone in a recent win over France.

The Chelsea forward netted once and assisted a further two goals as England ran riot against Les Bleus, putting four past the France defence without reply.

As such, Madueke's form for the England youth team has led to shouts that he should be featuring more for Chelsea in the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Madueke's game time?

On the issue, journalist Jones hinted that Chelsea boss Potter could be faced with a selection headache, following Madueke's impressive international performances.

When speaking about Madueke, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He's so good. And the flashes we've already seen in the Premier League show his ability, so it doesn't surprise me he’s making that impact on that team.

"It gives Potter a headache, as he's got to keep everyone happy and give everybody opportunities. But he's just got to protect himself now that he's turned the corner results-wise.”

Will Madueke break into the Chelsea first team?

So far during his time at Stamford Bridge, Madueke has struggled to impose himself on the Chelsea first team.

During his eight matches as a Chelsea player, Madueke has featured just four times, while only making the starting-11 twice (Transfermarkt).

Notching up 182 minutes in the Premier League, the 20-year-old will be keen to get a longer run out before the season concludes.

There is every chance Madueke might be given a stint in the Premier League starting line-up for Chelsea, especially with the Blues' Champions League campaign set to resume.

Madueke wasn't selected in Chelsea's revised Champions League squad following the turn of the year, meaning he's ineligible to play in that competition.

However, should Potter look to rotate and rest his key players ahead of the quarter-final clash with Real Madrid, Madueke could find an opening pops up in the Premier League instead.