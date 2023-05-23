Chelsea don't need Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but Brown doesn't think he'd be a good signing for Mauricio Pochettino, who's set to take over at the west London club.

Chelsea transfer news — Sadio Mané

At the start of the month, Football Insider claimed that Pochettino gave Chelsea the green light to make a move for Mané during contract talks with the Blues.

The outlet states that £30m could be enough to get a deal done this summer.

Mané only joined Bayern last June after leaving Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool, but he's had a difficult time in Germany.

The Senegalese attacker has only scored seven league goals this season, as per Transfermarkt, and was disciplined last month after an incident involving team-mate Leroy Sané.

What has Paul Brown said about Sadio Mané and Chelsea?

When asked if Mané would be a good option for Chelsea in the next transfer window, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "No, he's too old for a start. I think he's 31; he's not what they need.

"He plays in a position that's already jam-packed full of talent. Bayern have tried to convert him into the striker that Chelsea need — because Chelsea need a striker — and it hasn't really worked."

Do Chelsea have room for Sadio Mané?

As Brown touched on, not really. Mané's best position is on the left, where he can cut in from with his right foot.

However, Chelsea have Mykhailo Mudryk who operates there and the Ukrainian cost them an initial £62m, as reported by BBC Sport. Sooner or later, you'd expect Todd Boehly's large investment to be a starter.

As for the opposite flank, the Blues have Noni Madueke, another January signing, while Raheem Sterling can also play on that side, as well as on the left. Ultimately, Mané probably doesn't need to be a priority for Chelsea right now, especially with the Senegal international not showing his Liverpool form at present.

What the Blues desperately require is a natural centre-forward after an incredibly underwhelming season in front of goal.

Frank Lampard's side have managed to score just 36 times in the Premier League, showing their need for a proven number nine.

In terms of candidates, ESPN claimed last weekend that Chelsea have made Juventus' Dušan Vlahović their number one target and have already made an offer for him.