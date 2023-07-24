Chelsea are already searching for Dusan Vlahovic alternatives, with one Ligue 1 star now 'gaining a position' on their striker shortlist, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's suggested Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring a new centre-forward to Stamford Bridge this summer, with attacking reinforcements expected to be signed before September's deadline.

Chelsea transfer news

Despite the keen interest in a striker, it hasn't been for a lack of forward signings this summer, as Chelsea have already splashed close to £100 million on attacking talent.

It started with the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, with the French international joining the club for a reported fee of £51 million.

The deal had been agreed a number of months ago, but Chelsea were forced to wait until the end of the season to announce the 25-year-old as a Blues player officially.

A versatile forward capable of playing in most positions across the front line, Nkunku was joined at Stamford Bridge by the arrival of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

Jackson became the second signing of the Pochettino era, costing the two-time European champions a much more modest fee.

That's because the striker had a £30 million release clause in his contract, which Chelsea had little issue in matching.

Jackson can play as a centre forward, and even bagged during Chelsea's 5-3 pre-season victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, but if reports are to be believed, the Blues are looking to add another number-nine to their roster.

It had looked as if that was going to be Vlahovic, who had been reported to have been of interest to the capital club, but any deal appears to have stalled.

As such, Chelsea are now discussing alternative options, with a talented Ligue 1 gem said to be high up on their list.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Chelsea's striker search?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Galetti revealed that Elye Wahi is the latest striker attracting interest from Chelsea this summer.

On the talented 20-year-old, Galetti said: “Chelsea have started to explore alternatives and now Wahi is gaining a position on their strikers list.

"The Montpellier player could leave for around €35 million and Chelsea are moving concretely towards him. It cannot be excluded that the player could also go on loan somewhere.”

What's next for Chelsea?

Wahi is edging closer to becoming a Chelsea player, with a deal having been agreed, as per a report by The Daily Mail.

The report suggests Inter Milan had shown an interest in Wahi, whereas Wolverhampton Wanderers were also said to be exploring a deal for the talented French goalscorer.

All of that looks to be rendered meaningless, as it's Chelsea who look the most likely to secure the 20-year-old striker's signature this summer.

However, any hopes of Wahi making an instant impact on the Chelsea first-team might have to be checked for another year at least, as it's mooted he could be shipped out on loan to French side Strasbourg immediately after signing on the dotted line.

Strasbourg were recently purchased by Chelsea, who are looking to follow Manchester City's lead in creating a multi-club model, with the idea the Blues' top young talent can be sent to the club to develop, before returning to Stamford Bridge later in their careers.