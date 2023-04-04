Chelsea have put together a list of "four or five" potential candidates to replace Graham Potter, with Julian Nagelsmann among the names, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Potter was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening and Jones believes the Chelsea hierarchy will take their time in appointing his replacement.

Chelsea manager news

As per a report by Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Nagelsmann has already emerged as the front-runner to be appointed next Chelsea boss.

It's claimed the German manager has caught the eye of the Chelsea board, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali both keen on what Nagelsmann can offer.

It comes only a week after Nagelsmann - who has managed over 310 games in his career - was himself sacked by Bayern Munich and replaced by none other than former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was let go of by Boehly and Co. earlier this season.

Now searching for their third permanent manager in less than 12 months, there are suggestions Boehly and Eghbali, with the help of co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, have already put the framework surrounding hiring Potter's replacement into place.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea's hunt for a new manager?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones recognised Nagelsmann's position as favourite for the job, but also hinted there are various other candidates in the running too.

On Chelsea's hunt for a manager, Jones said: "It makes sense that Nagelsmann would be somebody that they have to look at.

"You wouldn’t be doing your due diligence if you didn't go and speak to Nagelsmann and I know that he is one of the people they've got on their list.

"From what we're hearing at the moment, four or five names have caught their eye, and they'll address all of them separately. They’ll look at the pros and cons to see what this team needs right now.”

Who else is being considered for the Chelsea job?

According to a report by Football Insider, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has re-emerged as a potential option, having been interviewed by the club in September.

It's claimed Amorim, who has impressed while in charge of Portuguese side Sporting, was a candidate to take over from Tuchel before Potter was hired instead.

Elsewhere, The Guardian are reporting former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is also being considered for the role, with the Argentine having been out of work since the summer.

Whereas the same report suggests ex-Barecelona manager Luis Enrique is another name being linked to the Chelsea job.