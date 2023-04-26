Chelsea star Raheem Sterling remains "comitted" to the Todd Boehly project at Stamford Bridge, despite a troublesome maiden campaign in west London, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Sterling made the switch from Premier League champions Manchester City to Chelsea in the summer, but it so far is a move that has failed to pay off for either party.

Chelsea transfer news - Raheem Sterling

According to a January report by Football Insider, Chelsea would be open to listening to offers for Sterling in the summer window.

It comes just months after Sterling signed on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge, making the switch from Manchester to London for a whopping £47.5 million (Sky Sports).

Billed as Chelsea's marquee signing of a free-spending summer window, Sterling didn't live up to the expectations he arrived with, causing some Chelsea fans to lose patience with the English star.

Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sterling has been "very poor" since arriving, before later admitting "Chelsea fans have lost their patience with Sterling.”

It comes after the club made Sterling their highest-paid player, with the former Liverpool forward signing a contract worth an astonishing £325,000 per week (Spotrac).

However, with a summer clear out expected to come at the end of the season, talk about who Chelsea might keep and who they might sell is already starting to gather pace.

And despite his career at Chelsea having lasted less than a year so far, Sterling's future at the Bridge continues to look uncertain.

What has Alex Crook said about Sterling leaving Chelsea?

Despite the rocky start, it is expected that Sterling will remain in west London for another season at least.

When asked about the possibility of Chelsea cutting their losses and selling Sterling, talkSPORT journalist Crook rubbished the idea.

On Chelsea's summer transfer plans, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously Mason Mount has got a decision to make about his future.

"Raheem Sterling is committed to the club, despite what's been suggested elsewhere. I think he wants to be part of the project moving forward.”

How has Sterling been performing for Chelsea this season?

As alluded to, it hasn't been a campaign to remember for Sterling at Chelsea, with the 28-year-old falling victim to the circus show taking place at Stamford Bridge.

Having already been managed by the same number of managers in his season-long spell at Chelsea, as he had done in his previous 10 years as a senior professional, it's clear to see why such disruption would've harmed Sterling's progression.

The winger, who has previously been one of the Premier League's most productive attackers, currently boasts a measly seven goals to his name across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

Sterling's success in a Chelsea shirt may hinge on who the Blues hire as their next manager and if the appointment isn't to his benefit, it's likely he could be on the move again sooner rather than later.