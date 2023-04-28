Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is open to the possibility of one more crack at becoming a success story at the West London club.

That is the view of some well-placed sources on the situation as his loan at Inter Milan ends this summer and Mauricio Pochettino prepares to take over at Stamford Bridge.

What is next for Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku?

The pending arrival of Poch has brought fresh excitement to West London where their star players are seeking a man they can totally trust and respect as they look to put this terrible season behind them.

And as part of the remodel for next season Lukaku will have discussions about returning to the fold.

It could be third time lucky for the Belgian international striker, who re-signed for the Blues in 2021 after an initial spell at the club ten years earlier.

The £97.5million move back to Chelsea made him one of the world’s most expensive players two years ago but he struggled and he left after a controversial interview in which he was critical of manager Thomas Tuchel for playing a system that did not suit him.

He has been back at Inter on loan and all indications suggest he very much enjoys his life at the Italian club and would be open to staying. So far though it is unclear whether they can pursue keeping him and he will have to return to London and weigh up his options this summer, with talks in June to determine how this plays out.

Does Lukaku think he can be a Chelsea success?

Sources state that in the right set-up he has belief he could succeed in England again and given the number of chances Chelsea do now create with their incredible depth chart of attacking talent, some staff at Chelsea believe he could thrive as the man that finishes their chances.

Chelsea have lacked a regular goalscorer and to bring Lukaku back to life in London could save them a fortune as they ponder who will be the focal point of the team for next season. But they would need to know he is totally committed to the cause after what happened under Tuchel and he would need assurances over his role - so this is a two-way street.

There are whispers Harry Kane will be targeted, given his relationship with Pochettino from Tottenham, and while that is the type of disruptive transfer that really would rock the Premier League and catapult Chelsea into the title conversation next season, there would be many obstacles to overcome.

Lukaku, 29, has a contract with Chelsea until 2026 worth £325,000-a-week according to Spotrac, and his loan in Italy officially ends on June 30.