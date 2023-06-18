Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has 'burned too many bridges' to ever play for the club again, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lukaku spent the previous season out on loan at Inter Milan, but Brown believes he's unlikely to make a Chelsea return.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

It's been a miserable two years for Lukaku. After the disappointment of a poor first campaign back in the Premier League, the striker made a return to Inter on loan at the start of last season, before getting injured early on and facing a race to get fit for the World Cup.

Lukaku was able to feature, somewhat, for Belgium in Qatar, but failed to find the target once, with the European nation crashing out at the group stage.

While he may have tasted success with Inter this season, winning the Coppa Italia with the Nerrazuri, Lukaku was hounded for his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League final, where some attributed a missed chance in the second half as the reason the Italian side lost.

Now, with the season having ended, the ex-Manchester United star faces a dilemma over his future, with speculation surrounding a move away from parent club Chelsea growing by the day.

Currently the highest earner in the Chelsea squad, Lukaku pockets a reported £325,000 per week - money the Blues would no doubt love to shift off their wage bill this summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Lukaku's Chelsea future?

When asked about what's next for the 106-cap Belgian international, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He really seems to have made his mind up that Chelsea was just not going to work for him during the Tuchel era.

"They're obviously starting a new period now with a new manager who may feel that he wants to at least try to integrate him, see what he's got and see if it can work.

"I think Chelsea needed a major change in the way they play to get the best out of Lukaku and it may be that he's burned too many bridges there really for him to be accepted by the fans or even some of the rest of the squad perhaps.”

Where next for Lukaku after Chelsea?

It's fair to say the Lukaku return to Chelsea has been nothing short of a disastrous failure, not least given the fact the Blues splashed £97.5 million on the attacker (The Guardian).

As such, Chelsea will do well to recoup just a small percentage of the fee they paid for him, with Inter once again mooted as his next permanent destination.

According to The Sun, the 2021 Italian champions are keen to keep Lukaku at San Siro, but only if it's a deal that can be viable for their finances.

Elsewhere, Lukaku is also being courted by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, with reports from The Guardian suggesting he could see his salary doubled with a move to the Middle East.