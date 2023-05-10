Chelsea star Raheem Sterling must show an improvement under Mauricio Pochettino next season if he wishes to continue his career at Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sterling has endured a torrid first season in west London, but Jones has backed the England star to turn his form around.

Chelsea transfer news - Raheem Sterling

It's been a season to forget for Sterling. Having left Manchester City in a deal worth £47.5 million, the winger has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea now limping towards the finishing line.

Likely to be without European football next season, there are reports Chelsea will look to sell a number of first-team players in the summer window, with as many as eight rumoured to leave.

As far as Sterling is concerned, his name isn't one being linked with a move away just yet, but it's safe to say the Chelsea faithful have not taken to the England international so far.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT last month that Chelsea fans are already starting to "lose patience" with the forward.

Phillips went onto claim Sterling's performances have "frustrated" Blues supporters, who are not impressed by the £47.5 million buy.

Regardless, it looks as if Sterling is here to stay for another season at least, with the 28-year-old no doubt looking forward to another fresh Chelsea boss.

It's suggested by The Athletic that Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite for the Chelsea job, with an appointment expected within the coming weeks.

What has Dean Jones said about Sterling?

Should Pochettino take charge as is expected at Stamford Bridge, there are claims Sterling would need to make an immediate impression on the Argentine coach.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "In terms of Sterling, I think it's a big season for him next year. He’s on the back of a really disappointing one and he's got to raise his game next season. It's a big test of his character going forward, but usually Sterling does rise to moments like this.”

Is Sterling currently living up to his worth at Chelsea?

Boasting a mere 11 G/A contributions across all competitions this season, it's safe to say Sterling has been profligate in front of goal for the Blues.

However, as the club's highest-paid player, is there a case to be made that Sterling should be contributing more to Chelsea's attack?

The ex-Man City man pockets a reported £325,000 per week at the club, which is over £30,000 more than their next two highest-earners, Kalidou Koulibaly (£295,000) and N'Golo Kante (£290,000).

Elsewhere down the list, Chelsea's best-performer so far this season - according to WhoScored - is Reece James, but the right-back earns close to £100,000 less each week than Sterling.

While his first-season woes could be attributed to Chelsea's struggles on a whole this year, it's clear to see Sterling does require a marked improvement, should he have a future at the west London outfit in the coming seasons.