Chelsea are not focusing on signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga right now, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, but Jones says he is not hearing much about a potential switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Gabri Veiga

At the start of the month, The Guardian reported that Chelsea have entered the race to sign Veiga.

According to the same outlet, the Spaniard could cost £34m if he leaves Celta during this transfer window.

Chelsea being linked with Veiga and other midfielders is not a surprise, as the west London club really need to sign one or two players in that position.

They have just lost Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, while N'Golo Kante has also departed Stamford Bridge.

What has Dean Jones said about Gabri Veiga and Chelsea?

Despite Chelsea's need for new midfielders, Jones does not think Veiga is at the top of their list right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'll be honest, any conversations I've had with anyone about Chelsea, his name has barely cropped up, so I don't know if he is somebody that we should expect to be in the conversation at Chelsea. Certainly, so far, he doesn't seem to be a prominent figure in their thoughts. Obviously that can change, but at the moment I'm not really hearing much about him."

How did Gabri Veiga perform last season?

Veiga showed that he is a midfielder capable of scoring goals during the 2022/23 campaign. In 36 La Liga games, he found the back of the net 11 times, as per Transfermarkt.

Over the last year, the Spain U21 international has also ranked in the 88th percentile for progressive carries, the 88th for successful take-ons and the 89th for touches in the penalty area among his positional peers (via FBref).

It is clear to see, then, that Veiga is a midfielder who is good on the ball and likes to attack.

He could be quite an exciting signing for Chelsea, though it looks like the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino have other priorities right now.

With Kante leaving west London for Saudi Arabia, signing a more defensive-minded midfielder than Veiga probably needs to be at the top of their agenda.

But if Pochettino also wants to add someone who can grab goals from midfield to his squad, then the Celta star could be a good option.