Chelsea signing Fulham star Andreas Pereira to replace Mason Mount is "very unlikely", transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

There's been talk about the attacking midfielder moving to Stamford Bridge to succeed Mount, who's been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool, but Jones can't see it happening.

Chelsea transfer news — Andreas Pereira

According to ESPN, Chelsea are currently monitoring Pereira as they prepare for a possible Mount departure this summer.

If the Blues do want to sign the 27-year-old in the next transfer window, the same outlet claims that he could cost up to £35m.

As for Mount and his potential exit, Chelsea would want a fee of £70m to part ways with the attacking midfielder, reports The Athletic.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Mount is a player who Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp really wants.

What has Dean Jones said about Andreas Pereira, Mason Mount, and Chelsea?

Jones doubts Chelsea will sign Pereira as a replacement for Mount.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think it's very unlikely. First, we need to address whether Mount's even going to leave Chelsea. That situation might change now. And secondly, Andreas Pereira, there are various reasons to doubt whether he would actually make that move."

Would Andreas Pereira be a good Mason Mount replacement?

Pereira has certainly impressed at Fulham this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 29 games, as per Transfermarkt.

He's also played for a big club after his spell with Manchester United and obviously has Premier League experience from his time there and at Craven Cottage.

However, if Chelsea want to challenge for the big trophies, the Premier League and Champions League, they probably need to sign attackers who are way more productive than Pereira.

Finding the back of the net has been a huge problem for them this season, with the west London club managing to score just 29 goals in 30 top-flight games.

Looking at his numbers, you can't really imagine Pereira fixing that, while it's easy to make the argument that the Brazil international wouldn't be an upgrade on Mount.

The England star isn't having the greatest season and will be hoping that things improve under Frank Lampard, who's now replaced Bruno Saltor as interim manager. As shown on Transfermarkt, he's managed just five goal contributions in the Premier League this term. However, in the last campaign, he recorded 22 in 32 outings.

Pereira has been good for Fulham, but he probably hasn't done enough to earn a move to a club like Chelsea this summer.