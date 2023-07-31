Chelsea remain in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, with journalist Ben Jacobs explaining why in an update given to GIVEMESPORT.

Olise has come under plenty of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Chelsea among the clubs targeting his signature.

Chelsea transfer news - Michael Olise

Pulling up lame in a recent France under-21 international, it looked as if Olise's hopes of a big-money move had disappeared before the transfer window even kicked into gear.

The Crystal Palace star had been tipped to leave Selhurst Park during the summer, with the winger's hamstring injury throwing any potential move into doubt.

That was until transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed to his 17.4 million Twitter followers last week that Chelsea, along with Manchester City, were tracking the forward's availability.

It's claimed by the Italian reporter that the Blues were awaiting clarification from Crystal Palace about his injury status before launching a full-scale approach.

What's more, reports from France suggest that Chelsea have already taken that interest even further, as claims that the capital club have tabled a bid are beginning to surface.

The report reveals Chelsea are willing to offer £39 million for Olise's services this summer, as Mauricio Pochettino and Co. plot their route back to the top table.

On top of that, Jacobs recently admitted to GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners were close to agreeing personal terms with Olise, as a move to Stamford Bridge edges closer.

Dubbing the move as 'one to watch', Jacobs has since revealed to GIVEMESPORT why Chelsea are so keen on pushing hard for the 21-year-old attacker.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Michael Olise and Chelsea?

Suggesting Olise was the ideal player to fit Chelsea's new-look squad, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Crystal Palace man would slot straight into life at Stamford Bridge.

On the London-born star, Jacobs said: "Olise is a concrete target for Chelsea and you can understand why. He's 21 years of age, Chelsea knows him well, because he started his youth career at the club.

"He's agile and mobile, he's got good acceleration and pace. I think Chelsea would like, if they sign him, to develop the goalscoring side of his game.

"But he does contribute, he is present in games and can play attacking midfield or winger. This is exactly the kind of profile that Chelsea look for."

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

While the transfer team look to sew up a deal for Olise before deadline day on September 1st, elsewhere at the capital club, a deal to bring a new centre-back appears to be in the works.

That's because Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with Monaco for the purchase of Axel Disasi, as per a report by The Athletic.

Despite interest from both Newcastle United and Manchester United, Chelsea look to have run out winners in the race to sign the 25-year-old French defender.

Disasi will join Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as new Chelsea players this summer, with Pochettino wasting little time in shaping his Blues side.