Chelsea will switch their attention to signing a promising attacker following the completion of the Axel Disasi deal, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues continue to spend big, with even more arrivals looking likely before the September 1st deadline.

Chelsea transfer news

It's difficult to imagine there are many players left on Chelsea's transfer wishlist, such has been their activity in the market since co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali took the reins at Stamford Bridge last summer.

The latest addition to their squad looks like being talented defender Disasi, who is on the brink of a move to the Premier League outfit, as per a report by The Athletic.

It's reported that the Blues are close to penning a deal with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, which would see the centre-back join up with Mauricio Pochettino's side as part of a deal worth £45 million.

Disasi had been a target for both Manchester United and Newcastle United, with Chelsea running out winners in the race to sign the 25-year-old.

He will join Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as new arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer, along with the plethora of players who came through the door last season.

It's clear Pochettino has a tough task on his hands to gel the Chelsea squad together ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, but the Argentine coach could welcome even more additions before the window shuts.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Chelsea?

When asked about what next for Chelsea in the market, journalist Jacobs admitted Ajax's Mohammed Kudus was attracting interest from the capital club.

On the Ghana international, Jacobs said: “He’s the type of player that fits the Chelsea profile.

“He's 22 years old, he’s an attacking midfielder and he wants to leave Ajax.

“I think that the fee is going to be really interesting. Chelsea, I think will be looking for around £40 million, but we have to wait and see whether that's enough.”

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

Chelsea are currently leading the way ahead of their fellow Premier League competitors for Kudus' signature, according to a report by The Independent.

It's suggested that Arsenal, among others, are also exploring the possibility of a move, with Kudus - who has previously been dubbed a 'superstar' - expected to leave Ajax for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT last week that the west Londoners had been in contact with Ajax to discuss the possibility of a transfer for the attacker.

A talented technician, it's claimed Everton had come close to signing Kudus last season, but given his impressive performances in the Champions League and World Cup, Europe's biggest names have since sat up and taken an interest.

However, should the deal fail to materialise, there is talk of Chelsea adding Michael Olise to their ranks instead.

As per Romano once more, the Crystal Palace forward is on Chelsea's radar, with a move away from Selhurst Park being mooted.

Whether it be Kudus, Olise, or another target, expect Chelsea to continue searching the market for even more talented stars before the window slams shut on September 1st.