Chelsea target Jonathan David could be on the move this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Lille striker has been linked to the Blues and their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea transfer news — Jonathan David

Chelsea could sign a new forward in the summer after a difficult season in front of goal.

Before their match against Nottingham Forest, in 34 Premier League games, Frank Lampard's side had scored just 34 times, showing their need to reinforce up front. In terms of who could come in, David looks like one option.

According to L'Équipe, the west London club, as well as United, have an interest in the 23-year-old.

Writing for CaughtOffside, French football expert Jonathan Johnson suggested that David's price tag could be around the €50m (£44m) mark.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jonathan David?

Sheth wouldn't be shocked to see David change clubs this summer after his exploits at Lille.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I think this could be a mover in the summer and it's no surprise either. I mean, Jonathan David is only behind in goals scored in Ligue 1 to Kylian Mbappé and Alexandre Lacazette, which is no mean feat.

"He's done so well in the few years he's been at Lille, Canadian International as well, played at the World Cup. He's been linked with a number of clubs, not just in the January window but last summer as well. But now you're approaching that time where he's only got two years left on his contract."

Will Jonathan David leave Lille at the end of the season?

It seems like a strong possibility, though he doesn't appear to be Chelsea's primary number nine target, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he'd be surprised if the former Gent man ended up moving to Stamford Bridge.

Last month, talkSPORT claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are bracing themselves for an offer from Chelsea for Harry Kane. The England captain is probably the level of striker the Blues want, but it's hard to imagine Spurs selling their best player to their London rivals. It means other options like David may have to be approached about a move instead.

According to Capology, the Canada international is earning around £28,000 a week at Lille, significantly less than what Chelsea's current set of forwards are taking home.

Kai Havertz, João Félix and Raheem Sterling are all thought to be on contracts that comfortably exceed the £100,000-a-week mark (also via Capology).