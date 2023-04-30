Chelsea could begin to step up their attempts to sign Romeo Lavia in the coming weeks, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lavia is subject to plenty of interest from top-flight clubs and Jones believes prospective Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would enjoy working with the young starlet.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia

As per a report by Football Insider, Chelsea are closing in on one of their primary targets, with Lavia now expected to make the switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer window.

It's claimed the Belgian midfielder is now top of the Blues' shortlist ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as Todd Boehly and Co. once again prepare to splash the cash.

Having splurged over £500 million on fresh talent during the two 2022/23 windows, Chelsea's lavish spending shows no sign of letting up, with another busy summer planned at Stamford Bridge (Transfermarkt).

Of course, the details surrounding who may come in and out of the club depend on the man that takes over as full-time boss, with reports suggesting Pochettino is leading the race.

The Guardian suggest the ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager is nearing the Chelsea hot seat, with Boehly and the rest of the Blues hierarchy having been impressed by the Argentine's credentials.

And one player who Pochettino is said to be eyeing up is Lavia himself.

What has Dean Jones said about Lavia to Chelsea?

When quizzed on the potential of Lavia ending up at Chelsea in the off-season, transfer insider Jones indicated he was a priority target for the west Londoners.

On the 19-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The fact that Mauricio Pochettino has been out of football for a little while means that he'd have been drawing up his own plans, spotting some players around Europe that he feels like would be a good fit for certain teams that he might have had a chance of ending up at.

"So yeah, Lavia is definitely one of interest but he won't be the only one.”

What would Lavia offer Chelsea's midfield?

Such interest in Lavia may come as somewhat of a surprise, given how little first-team experience the teenager has been able to muster.

Joining Southampton less than 12 months ago, Lavia arrived at the Hampshire-based outfit as part of a £10.5 million signing from Manchester City.

Making not only his Saints debut on the opening day of the season, but also his maiden Premier League appearance too, Lavia has since featured over 27 times for Southampton across all competitions.

However, as per the report by Football Insider suggests, should Chelsea want to land the Belgian international in the summer, it's likely a fee of around £45 million could be needed to lure him away.