Chelsea are another club to watch in the race for Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been linked to a whole host of Premier League clubs, and Jacobs thinks he's almost certain to leave the Saints if they're relegated this season.

Chelsea transfer news — Roméo Lavia

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lavia is "definitely one of interest" to Chelsea.

It means the Belgian could be one of Mauricio Pochettino's first signings as Blues boss, with reports suggesting that he's close to becoming the west London club's new manager.

According to the Evening Standard, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali discussed the appointment of the Argentine in Los Angeles last weekend.

Chelsea will face competition for Lavia's signature, though, as Football Insider claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the Southampton star, who's expected to cost around £45m.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Roméo Lavia and Chelsea?

Jacobs says Chelsea are certainly a club to keep an eye on in the battle for Lavia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If Southampton go down, then Lavia will almost certainly go and a variety of suitors, I think, will realise that there's a very strong deal there. So Chelsea are another one to watch."

Is there a good deal here for Chelsea?

Without a doubt, especially if Southampton do get relegated. Who knows? Maybe that £45m price tag will drop should they lose their Premier League status at the end of the season.

Even if it doesn't, £45m for Lavia doesn't sound like the worst investment. He's still a very young player, so that could be Chelsea set for years in midfield, and he's already proven that he can make an impact now.

Watch: Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard couldn't get anywhere near Roméo Lavia!

Speaking about Lavia on BT Sport (via MailOnline) at the start of the campaign, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said: "The way he has started and immediately performed here kind of justifies the conviction that Southampton have had in going and getting him.

"He is a young player who can do both sides of the game, equally good defensively but also once he is on the ball he has tremendous feet and can pass it."

When you consider all of the above, it's easy to see why the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal are chasing the Belgium international.