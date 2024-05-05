Highlights Chelsea's youthful side dominated West Ham with a 5-0 victory thanks to standout performances from Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson.

Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer also impressed, contributing to Chelsea's fourth consecutive home win.

Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio struggled in a poor showing for the Hammers, as boos were heard in the away end.

Chelsea continued their fine run of home form as the Blues saw off West Ham to make it four wins in a row at Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke starred as Mauricio Pochettino's men moved up to seven place in the Premier League table.

The first 45 minutes saw the home team blow away the opposition as Palmer, Conor Gallagher, and Madueke helped the west London club storm into a 3-0 lead before the break. The visitors couldn't copewith the energy of youthful Chelsea side and the travelling supporters made their feelings known with loud boos being heard.

Nicolas Jackson added two further goals in the second half to make it a 5-0 success for Pochettino's side, who are still in contention for European qualification. West Ham, on the other hand, have an uphill battle to return to continental competition for the 2024/25 season.

Chelsea 5-0 West Ham - Match Statistics Chelsea Statistic West Ham 70% Possession 30% 25 Total Shots 13 14 Shots on Target 2 12 Fouls 10 1 Yellow Cards 3

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Djordje Petrovic - 610

Had very little to do throughout the game as the opposition struggled to muster an effort on target. Petrovic did well to tip a Ward-Prowse free-kick over the bar.

RB - Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Played a fantastic ball through the West Ham backline to find Madueke for Chelsea's fourth goal on the day. He dealt with any potential threat from the likes of Kudus and Paqueta with relative ease.

CB - Thiago Silva - 7/10

Looked to get in on the goalscoring act from a couple of corner kicks, but the Brazilian was unable to score just days after announcing he would leave the club at the end of the season. He did, however, play a part in Madueke's goal. Had little defending to do but did what he had to when called upon.

CB - Benoit Badiashile - 6/10

Similarly to his central defensive partner, it was a quiet game for the French defender, who has struggled at times this season. He played several nice passes and swept up when needed.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Appears to be enjoying his football once again in the inverted role his manager has handed him in recent weeks. Continued to tuck int the midfield and provided a passing option to outnumber the Hammers in the engine room.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Held the engine room together well. Caicedo didn't have a great amount to do in a defensive sense but kept the ball ticking over for the hosts, allowing the attacking players to do their job effectively and Gallagher to get forward to support.

CM - Conor Gallagher - 8/10

The man wearing the armband on the day was always a willing runner from the middle of the park and got his rewards with a well-taken goal to double the Blues' advantage. Could have had another but struck the crossbar from close range.

RW - Noni Madueke - 9/10

Fully deserved his goal towards the end of the first half after showing positivity throughout. Madueke showed an unselfish side to his game in the opening minutes of the second period as he put one one a plate for Jackson to find the net.

AM - Cole Palmer - 7/10

Found himself among the goals once more with a lovely effort into the far corner. As always, he displayed his silky dribbling ability as well as his eye for a killer pass. The 21-year-old continues to go from strength to strength in his debut season at the club.

LW - Mykhailo Mudryk - 7/10

In an underwhelming season for the Ukraine international, Mudryk has looked better in recent weeks and took that form into this match as he continually gave Coufal something to think about with his direct dribbling on the ball. Unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet after creating space and forcing a save out of Areola in the second half.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 8/10

Managed to get the goal he deserved for the effort he put in. It may have been a tap in, but Jackson was in the right place to give Madueke the passing option to extend Chelsea's lead beyond the Irons' grasp. Timed his run well and finished with ease to grab his second of the game.

SUB - Cesare Casadei - N/A

Played simple passes in the middle of the park, but didn't have much time to have a big impact on the match.

SUB - Christopher Nkunku - N/A

His first action was to give the ball away and allow West Ham a counter-attacking opportunity. Showed glimpses of what Chelsea fans can expect in the coming games and next season.

SUB - Axel Disasi - N/A

He didn't have much time to impact the game, being brought on in the final 10 minutes with his side 5-0 to the good.

SUB - Malo Gusto - N/A

He didn't have much time to impact the game, being brought on in the final 10 minutes with his side 5-0 to the good.

SUB - Alfie Gilchrist - N/A

He didn't have much time to impact the game, being brought on in the final few minutes with his side 5-0 to the good.

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 6/10

Despite conceding four goals, the French shot-stopper is one of few players in claret and blue that came out of the game with any real credit as he prevented it from becoming a cricket score. Made several decent saves and could do very little about the goals he let in.

RB - Vladimir Coufal - 5/10

Couldn't keep Mudryk quiet and the winger constantly got in behind him and wasn't too much better in an attacking sense. The Czech Republic international put in a tired performance overall.

CB - Kurt Zouma - 4/10

He and his defensive partner didn't know what hit them as Chelsea just kept coming forward. Struggled to keep Jackson quiet, although the same can be said for everyone in the Hammers' line-up.

CB - Angelo Ogbonna - 5/10

Tried his best to marshall the defence and put in a couple of good blocks, but overall didn't deal with the Blues' onslaught in the first half in particular.

LB - Emerson - 4/10

Summed up his poor showing with an effort he blazed over the crossbar in the second half. The full-back was constantly forced back towards his own goal by the impressive Madueke.

CM - Edson Alvarez - 4/10

The Mexican was run ragged by the energetic Chelsea side, with the likes of Gallagher and Palmer playing around him with ease ata times. He failed to protect his backline, which he has normally been reliable for in his first season in England. Brought off at half-time for Ward-Prowse.

CM - Tomas Soucek - 4/10

The big midfielder struggled with the pace of the game for large parts but was useful from some defensive set-pieces. Soucek was often flat-footed in the middle of the park and couldn't deal with the onrushing Chelsea midfielders.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 5/10

West Ham's talisman had little to no impact on this match as he spent most of his time trying to keep tabs on Cucurella. Bowen did attempt to make things happen on the rare occasion he received the ball in the opposing half, but to little success.

AM - Lucas Paqueta - 5/10

The Brazilian was almost anonymous as he was unable to link te midfield to the attack as he normally does. This isn't a game the 26-year-old will want to remember any time soon. It was evident he was trying to make things happen, but nothing was coming off as intended.

LW - Mohammed Kudus - 5/10

Kudus struggled to get any change out of Chalobah on the left flank for the away team. He did show quick feet on a couple of occasions to wriggle away from Chelsea challenges but had no influence in the final third.

ST - Michail Antonio - 4/10

Huffed and puffed throughout the game but cut an isolated figure for the most part. SHowed his frustration towards his teammates in the second half after being given very little service to threaten the Chelsea goal.

SUB - James Ward-Prowse - 5/10

Had West Ham's best effort on the day with a well-executed free-kick but Petrovic was able to thwart the attempt with a good save. The Englishman did give his team a better connection between the backline and the attacking players after replacing Alvarez.

SUB - Danny Ings - N/A

Picked up where Antonio left off as the ex-Liverpool forward failed to get near the Chelsea goal in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch. The game was already over by the time he was called upon.

SUB - Aaron Cresswell - N/A

Brought some experience and a calm head in possession when he replaced Paqueta but had little chance of impacting the game positively with his team already 4-0 down.

Man of the Match

Noni Madueke

The winger was superb throughout the game, always providing a willing runner and taking every opportunity to run at his full-back. Madueke looks to be growing into his role in Pochettino's team in recent weeks, and he was very deserving of his goal.

His intelligence to play a simple pass across to Jackson for the fourth goal was brilliant after timing his run in behind to perfection. This was by far the Englishman's best display in a Chelsea shirt to date. Fans will be hoping it's a sign of things to come.