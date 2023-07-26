Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is facing a "heartbreaking" scenario at Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is the subject of interest from West Ham United, who have already had one bid for him rejected.

Chelsea transfer news — Conor Gallagher

Chelsea recently turned down a proposal from the Hammers for Gallagher, with some outlets, including Sky Sports, claiming that it was worth as much as £40m.

According to talkSPORT, the Blues are looking for a fee closer to £50m, which is an incredible amount of money for a player who is unlikely to be a starter for them this upcoming season.

Chelsea already have Enzo Fernandez and are trying to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. Earlier this week, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that the west London club would negotiate until the bitter end with their Premier League rivals to sign the Ecuadorian.

It will now be interesting to see whether West Ham will go back in for Gallagher, especially if Chelsea really are demanding £50m for the Englishman.

What has Dean Jones said about Conor Gallagher and Chelsea?

Jones says Gallagher will be devastated if he has to leave Chelsea this summer but understands that the midfielder has always envisioned it as a possibility.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It’ll be heartbreaking for him to leave Chelsea, as it’s all he’s known. But from what I’m told, he has always known in his own mind that if he cannot convince Chelsea that this is his time, he will have to move on. I think he’s a good player, but is he truly going to be a regular starter? It’s hard to see. Yet you look at West Ham and think, 'Yeah, he could definitely get a lot of game time there.' Now we will see how Chelsea actually deal with the bids.

"Let's be honest, £35m is a very fair offer. They’ve let other players go for less than that — look at [Kalidou] Koulibaly! They paid £33m and sold him for half that a year later. Gallagher has come through the academy and yet they consider £35m not to be enough? It’s either that they don’t actually want to sell him or just an example of tough negotiating."

Is anyone else interested in Conor Gallagher?

West Ham are not the only club who are keen on Gallagher. According to the MailOnline, Tottenham Hotspur have identified the England international and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as potential replacements for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He has caught the attention of one side from Europe, too. Last month, another report from the aforementioned outlet claimed that Borussia Dortmund had already made an enquiry about signing Gallagher.

It appears, then, that the Chelsea academy graduate could have options this summer, but you suspect that they will only become viable if his club lower their asking price. If not, then Gallagher will be part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the 2023/24 campaign.