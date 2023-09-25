Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is part of the group who need to take accountability for their recent struggles, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sterling featured for Chelsea during their weekend defeat to Aston Villa, with Brown believing part of the blame lies with players of his calibre in the squad.

Chelsea latest news - Raheem Sterling

Few Chelsea fans would've pictured a worse start to the campaign. Heading towards October, the Blues have managed just one victory in the league, which itself came against relegation candidate Luton Town. A truly woeful start for Mauricio Pochettino, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

That's without mentioning the money the west Londoners have spent since Todd Boehly took charge last year, with this summer's transfer spend north of £400 million. The latest hiccup from one of the league's most expensive squads came at home to Aston Villa, who despite having a testing trip to Poland for a Europa Conference League match in midweek, were able to take three points from their visit to the capital.

Despite edging the possession statistics, Chelsea did muster up fewer shots than Aston Villa and were forced to play the final third of the match with 10 men, following Malo Gusto's controversial dismissal. While Gusto was one of the new arrivals in the Chelsea squad this summer, there are suggestions that the fresh faces should evade criticism, with the blame instead lying at the door of the experienced members of the team.

What has Paul Brown said about Raheem Sterling and Chelsea?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the weekend performance and Chelsea's start to the campaign in general, journalist Brown hinted that Sterling is one player who should be getting called out for his displays. Pointing towards a missed chance for the England winger during the second half, the reliable reporter believes it's the job of the senior squad members to turn things around:

“I think you can't really blame some of the younger players who've come in for this. You can't blame people like Nicholas Jackson or even Moises Caicedo really, for the mess that Chelsea are in. But you can point the finger a little more people like Sterling, who missed a good chance. I know it was flagged offside in the end but he was clean through and he doesn't manage to put the ball in the net again. I think he looks low on confidence.”

What has Mauricio Pochettino said about Raheem Sterling and Chelsea?

Already starting to feel the pressure, Pochettino was asked about Sterling's showings during his post-match conference after the Aston Villa loss, with the Argentine manager pleading for patience. Insisting things will work out in the end for the £325,000-per-week winger, Pochettino claims that the £50 million man - along with the other Chelsea forwards - can find their form again soon:

"Jackson and Sterling need time to create the links, with the attackers... It's not an excuse but we need to analyse all of these things. Should we win every game because we are Chelsea? Yes. We are not the Chelsea that won the Champions League or Premier League, we are Chelsea in progress, to improve, to find our way to behave and to perform together. But accept the competition will not wait for us. "We need to accept there was a project, an idea, but undoubtedly we are going to build something for the future, important but with time. You can destroy in one second but to build and to start to work, the steps are little. From the outside, it is difficult to the improvement and progress but from the inside, we are doing well, we are building a very strong institute and for sure we start to get the results we want (via football.london)."

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

What's next for Chelsea this season?

The tough tests just keep coming for Pochettino and Chelsea, as they welcome the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the League Cup. While Brighton are undoubtedly in better form than the capital club, the west Londoners will no doubt view the home tie as a chance to build some confidence heading into the autumn fixtures.

After that, it's another winnable contest away to Fulham at the weekend, before Pochettino takes his underperforming Chelsea side to Turf Moor to take on Burnley before the October international break. If things haven't turned around significantly by then, it wouldn't be a surprise to see questions asked of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, or his job start to come under threat.